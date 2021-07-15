Muskogee building permits

July 4-10, 2021
501 N. Main St., Arrowhead Mall LLC, certificate of occupancy.
703 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, commercial remodel, $250,000.
705 N. York St., Carolyn Ledbetter, et al., certificate of occupancy.
1120 Fite St., Darrell Dendrix, mobile home outside park, $78,000.
2207 Kingston St., Five M Home Remodel & Repair LLC, residential remodel, $4,500.
2105 N. York St., Curts Realty LLC, commercial remodel, $200,000.
540 W. Shawnee Bypass, Julka Cellular LLC, et al., signs, $2,600.
302 S. 15th St., APFSDEMM Inc., residential remodel, $15,000.
2514 Gibson St., Adolphus Bailey II, residential remodel.
116 S. Fourth St., Glen Katich, et al., certificate of occupancy.
1321 W. Broadway Hist., Dallas K. Brown, plumbing inspection.
5232 Kershaw Circle, Danett Hall, miscellaneous, $5,250.
4830 Oklahoma Ave., Anthony Monahwee, et al., miscellaneous, $6,500.
2404 Hilltop Ave., James A. McIntosh, et al., plumbing inspection.
1304 Locust St., Chad W. Field, roof, $3,000.
