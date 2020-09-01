Muskogee building permits

Aug. 23-29, 2020
2107 Lampton St., Daniel Kish, residential new construction, $75,000.
2450 E. Shawnee Bypass, commercial remodel, $750,000.
4214 Eagle Crest Drive, water service, residential new construction, $200,000.
611 Clubhouse Drive, Slape Custom Homes LLC, residential new construction, sewer connection, water service, $202,500.
400 N. C St., Portfolio Investments LLC, commercial remodel, $250,000.
2300 N. 40th St., Cynthia D. Cummings, demolition, $2,800.
223 N. Third St., Jeanette Hunter, certificate of occupancy.
2101 Sallie St., Ronald E. Hornback, electrical inspection.
2450 E. Shawnee Bypass, water service, $2,500.
505 N. 28th St., Carter Enterprises LLC, plumbing inspection.
3230 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dogwood Creek Retirement Center, plumbing inspection.
2115 Fredonia St., Donnie C. Brice, et al., plumbing inspection.
