Muskogee building permits

June 6-12, 2021
3712 River Bend Road, Mary Ann Miller Trust, single family dwelling, $408,000.
101 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $2,412,000.
1305 S. Country Club Road, Shane Frix Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
503 S. 32nd St., National Retail Properties LP, signs, $4,500.
503 S. 32nd St., National Retail Properties LP, signs, $15,000.
100 N. York St., Lake Worth Development LL, electrical inspection.
2903 Haddock Drive, Ricky Parsons, et al., residential remodel, $100,000.
604 Christy Drive, Shaz Investment Group LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $113,000.
608 Christy Drive, Shaz Investment Group LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $112,935.
1120 S. 54th St. W., E.J. Mayes, accessory building, $11,000.
614 Thomas Drive, Shaz Investment Group LLC, single family dwelling, $112,945.
618 Thomas Drive, Shaz Investment Group LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $112,945.
622 Thomas Drive, Shaz Investment Group LLC, single family dwelling, $111,300.
1029 Chestnut St., Joshua M. Doughty, et al., plumbing inspection.
719 S. Seventh St., Ruby E. Walden, et al., electrical inspection.
2425 Columbus Ave., Billie Kerr, et al., plumbing inspection.
1104 Maple St., Floyd Seabolt, et al., plumbing inspection.
3229 E. Harris Road, Stanley's Investments LLC, demolition, $750.
1800 E. Hancock Road, Jimmye Lee Field, et al., plumbing inspection.
1607 Live Oak St., James W. Stewart, plumbing inspection.
2209 Monta Ave., Joseph B. Richardson, et al., electrical inspection.
4117 Stone Creek Drive, Loneoak Properties LLC, storm shelter, $3,457.
