Muskogee building permits

May 17-23
907 Elgin Ave., Ronald D. Baker, demolition, $3,500.
4011 Jefferson St., Ashley Dawn Byfield, residential remodel.
1705 Cincinnati Ave., Muskogee Public Schools, commercial remodel, demolition.
4117 Stone Creek Drive, Loneoak properties, LLC, residential single family dwelling.
104 N. R St., Martin H. Bergmann Jr., et al., siding.
1007 S. Virginia St., Brett Thompson, Et al., plumbing inspection.
108 S. 10th St., Z&J Enterprises, LLP, et al., plumbing inspection.
110 S. 10th St., Z&J Enterprises, LLP, et al., plumbing inspection.
112 S. 10th St., Z&J Enterprises, LLP, et al., plumbing inspection.
114 S. 10th St., Z&J Enterprises, LLP, et al., plumbing inspection.
3001 Denver Ave., Theodore Pearson, et al., electrical inspection.
706 N. Edmond St., Robert H. Miller, et al., plumbing inspection.
225 N. 46th St., Jason D. Dansby, et al., plumbing inspection.
May 24-30
2420 N. Main St., John A. Shilt Trust, other, misc.
1521 Boston Ave. Hist., Timothy Shoemaker, et al., plumbing inspection
1521 Boston Ave. Hist., Timothy Shoemaker, et al., curb cut.
635 Lawrence St., James Richerson, roof.
1254 East Side Blvd., Charlotte Burns, electrical inspection.
409 N. K St., Z&J Enterprises, LLP, plumbing inspection.
1601 Cincinnati Ave., Muskogee Housing Authority, certificate of occupancy.
2100 Carroll St., Greater Muskogee Community Foundation, et al., plumbing inspection.
4400 Gibson St., Bella Vista Village, LLC., electrical inspection.
2908 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dale Boots, et al., plumbing inspection.
1618 Baltimore Ave., Roberto Carlos Morale Salazar, residential remodel.
421 S. 14th St., James Eller,et al., plumbing inspection.
