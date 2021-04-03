Muskogee building permits

March 7-27, 2021
530 S. 34th St., Muskogee County, commercial remodel, $250,000.
501 S. York St., DG Muskogee Holdings, LLC, sign, $2,500.
3905 Old Shawnee Road, John C. Waters, accessory building, $40,000.
1505 N. 16th St., Wayne Johnson, et al., storm shelter, $3,480.
2019 Denison St., Mary Winn, plumbing inspection.
550 W. Shawnee Bypass, HP-RMDG, LLC, sign, $13,060.
1102 W. Broadway, Five Star Office Supply Inc., mechanical inspection.
4212 Eagle Crest Drive, Louis Slape Construction, certificate of occupancy.
3200 Cherry Place, Linda N. Gaither Trust, et al., mechanical inspection.
507 Houston St., Lilly Gray, et al., electrical inspection.
3508 Oklahoma Ave., Debora S. Mosby, et al., plumbing inspection.
733 Callahan St., Threshold Enterprises, LLC., temporary sign, $65.
729 S. 30th St., Randy A. Gipson, et al., electrical inspection.
2400 W. Coburn Circle, Jack R. McCall, et al., electrical inspection, $3,465.
2005 Old Shawnee Road, Trickle Down Addition, et al., sign, $2,464.
904 Elgin Ave., Gary Sheppard, roof, $5,500.
908 W. Shawnee Bypass, KWD River City INV LP, mechanical inspection.
2403 N. 41st St. E., Indian Capital Technology Center, mechanical inspection.
2315 W. Okmulgee Ave., Felipe Andres Santiago, et al., electrical inspection.
920 S. 55th St. W., Michael Villalobos, et al., electrical inspection.
233 S. 13th St., Philip R. Sapienza, et al., mechanical inspection.
619 S. Seventh St., Lois J. Clemmons, mechanical inspection.
321 N. G St., JRT Realty Investment, LLC, mechanical inspection.
607 S. 30th St., William Fairchild, mechanical inspection.
125 Butler St., Lee Home Solutions, LLC, mechanical inspection.
3519 E. Augusta Ave., Chaz Investment Group, resident single family dwelling, $142,705.
3525 E. Augusta Ave., Chaz Investment Group, resident single family dwelling, $150,920.
1733 S. Cherokee St., Leon James Jr., commercial new construction, $2,500.
2712 Georgia Ave., John W. Tipton Jr., et al., storm shelter, $4,400.
2330 Chandler Road, Great Capital LLC, mechanical inspection.
904 W. Okmulgee Ave., AZE enterprises, certificate of occupancy.
2820 Denver Ave., Cody McVey, roof, $6,700.
611 Clubhouse Dr., Slape Custom Homes, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1813 Delaware St., Douglas Markham, et al., street cut and backfill.
1813 Delaware St., Douglas Markham, et al., plumbing inspection.
2002 Denison St., Samuel B. Davis, residential remodel, $20,000.
2116 Oklahoma Ave., Donald E. Jones, residential remodel, $20,000.
2235 W. Martin Luther King St., Martha Bolden, residential remodel, $20,000.
2324 Findlay Ave., Steven Andrew Holm, residential remodel, $20,000.
1006 S. 21st St., Brenda Pierce, et al., $20,000.
2100 Estelle Ave., Terrell Bell, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
1208 N. 34th St., Carmen E. Sizemore, demolition, $5,000.
515 N. G St., Charles E. Oeser, et al., demolition, $5,000.
700 N. E. St., Blanch H. Hensley, demolition, $5,000.
1904 Sallie St., Ben E. Pilkington, et al., demolition, $5,000.
2009 E. Woodlands Circle, Richard Prophet, et al., water service.
2615 Turner St., Ivan Stanley Graces Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
3611 Fondulac St., Carol L. Reed TD, plumbing inspection.
2504 Debby Jane Lane, Ava J. Williams, TD, plumbing inspection.
938 S. K St., Diane Hurst, et al., plumbing inspection.
911 S. B St., Salvador Coronado, et al., electrical inspection.
