March 1-7
• 102 E. Peak Blvd., Hung V. Do, et al., occupancy.
• 529 N. 18th St., residential single family dwelling.
• 509 N. 19th St., residential single family dwelling.
• 515 N. 19th St., residential single family dwelling.
• 900 E. Okmulgee Ave., Odus and Laura Flatt, occupancy.
• 926 Court St., Wanda Broadnax, et al., residential remodel, $11,000.
• 2500 Bacon Court, Billy Dee Jones, et al., accessory building, $37,000.
• 101 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $2 million.
• 3504 Park Blvd., Alejandro Chavez, accessory building, $5,000.
• 1626 Avondale Lane, The Sparrow's Nest, roofing, $500.
• 810 N. Fifth St., Grand Properties and Investments, street cut and backfill.
• 103 York Village Drive, Muskogee Properties of Oklahoma, electrical inspection.
• 517 N. 17th St., Velda V. Wetzel, water service.
• 606 Evelyn Ave., Essie Mae Dunn, et. al., plumbing inspection.
• 922 S. Fourth St., Rodolfo Macareno, et. al., plumbing inspection.
