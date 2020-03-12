March 1-7

• 102 E. Peak Blvd., Hung V. Do, et al., occupancy. 

• 529 N. 18th St., residential single family dwelling.

• 509 N. 19th St., residential single family dwelling.

• 515 N. 19th St., residential single family dwelling.

• 900 E. Okmulgee Ave., Odus and Laura Flatt, occupancy. 

• 926 Court St., Wanda Broadnax, et al., residential remodel, $11,000.

• 2500 Bacon Court, Billy Dee Jones, et al., accessory building, $37,000.

• 101 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $2 million.

• 3504 Park Blvd., Alejandro Chavez, accessory building, $5,000.

• 1626 Avondale Lane, The Sparrow's Nest, roofing, $500.

• 810 N. Fifth St., Grand Properties and Investments, street cut and backfill. 

• 103 York Village Drive, Muskogee Properties of Oklahoma, electrical inspection. 

• 517 N. 17th St., Velda V. Wetzel, water service.

• 606 Evelyn Ave., Essie Mae Dunn, et. al., plumbing inspection.

• 922 S. Fourth St., Rodolfo Macareno, et. al., plumbing inspection. 

