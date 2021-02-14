Jan. 24-Feb. 6
215 S. D St., Richmon Colbert, et al., accessory building, $5,857.
503 S. 32nd St., National Retail Properties LP, commercial remodel, $150,000.
2438 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC, commercial remodel, $255,000.
533 E. Smith Ferry Road, unspecified, accessory building, $80,000.
3612 N. Country Club Circle, unspecified, single family dwelling, $500,000.
1320 Mill St., Jeffery Potts, mechanical inspection.
2114 Jefferson, Tara Whitmire, roof, $4,800.
1700 Summit St., Shannon Landry, mobile home outside park, $148,790.
813 N. Anthony St., Billy Martin, et al., plumbing inspection.
2400 E. Hancock Road, ARC KGMGEOK001, LLC, plumbing inspection.
311 N. Edmond St., Jennifer Harken, curb cut, $955.
4301 Borden Ave., Wayne O. Coppage, plumbing inspection.
808 Choctaw St., Chad Carrier, et al., plumbing inspection.
923 Walnut St., Gregory D. Carter, et al., plumbing inspection.
3000 N. 32nd St., Pilot Travel Centers, LLC, signs, $103,500.
2251 Faculty Row, Bacone College, miscellaneous, $25,000.
902 S. Junction St., Virgil E. Moore, accessory building, $25,000.
3725 Coventry Lane, James Holder, et al., certificate of occupancy.
2811 Denver Ave., Scotty Wright, et al., roof, $10,000.
101 Callahan St., Lon W. Hogle Trustee, commercial roofing, $7,800.
1500 E. Hancock Road, Richard Dillinger, roof, $3,800.
620 Irving St., Carolyn Sue Moses, residential remodel, $7,250.
1628 Center Lane, Tasha Properties, LLC, demolition, $4,000.
605 Queens Road, Clifton Mickelson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2626 Oklahoma Ave., Roscoe Beasley, et al., water service.
312 S. Sixth St., Perry R. Thomas, et al., plumbing inspection, $700.
908 Honor Heights Drive, James Ryan Eller, et al., certificate of occupancy.
1508 S. Fourth St., City of Muskogee Housing Authority, et al., plumbing inspection.
1508-1/2 S. Fourth St., City of Muskogee Housing Authority, et al., plumbing inspection.
1108 Georgetown Ave., Kimheu Teav, et al., electrical inspection.
216 W. Okmulgee Ave., The Siebold Company Inc., et al., plumbing inspection.
812 Choctaw St., Michele Seymour, et al., plumbing inspection.
2508 Canterbury Ave., Donald R. Nicholson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2321 Denison St., Christine Le Russell, et al., plumbing inspection.
400 Kingsway St., Robert J. Gomosky, et al., plumbing inspection.
1022 N. Anthony St., Jonathan M. Hawke, et al., plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.