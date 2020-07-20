Muskogee building permits

July 12-18, 2020
602 N. Main St., Boswell's Auto Parts & Sales, new construction.
4610 W. Broadway, Skylor Pierce, et al., residential remodel.
111 S. Edmond Place, Morrison Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
541 E. Smith Ferry Road, Patricia Key, single family dwelling.
901 N. York St., David Nix, et al., signs.
602 W. Broadway, Samnang Cheung, commercial remodel.
2101 E. Woodlands Circle, Brad Williams, et al., accessory building.
2911 Old Shawnee Road, Robert Cleymaet, et al., signs.
1332 Ash St., Steven Johnson, et al., electrical inspection.
2624 Oklahoma St., Jerri F. Hudson, et al., plumbing inspection.
618 Fremont Ave., Dathan Brooks, demolition, $2,000.
1519 Ellsworth Ave., Betty Heinrichs, demolition, $2,500.
2410-B E. Shawnee Bypass, Highway 69 Outlet, commercial remodel.
904 W. Okmulgee Ave., AZE Enterprises LLC, commercial remodel.
832 N. Main St., Jimmy D. Stewart, et al., commercial remodel.
1222 Ash St., Kevin Barrow, demolition, $5,000.
2514 Gibson St., Adolphus Fred Bailey II, residential remodel.
3308 W. Broadway, Dansby Properties LLC, plumbing inspection.
318 N. K St., Alfonso Gutierrez Juarez, electrical inspection.
813 N. Anthony St., Billy W. Martin, et al., plumbing inspection.
1102 Harris St., Danny L. Marlow, et al., plumbing inspection.
707 S. 29th St., Donald C. Wardlow, et al., plumbing inspection.
