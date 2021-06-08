Muskogee building permits

May 30-June 5, 2021
3604 N. Country Club Court, Michael Crawford, et al., single family dwelling, $400,000.
2003 W. Shawnee Bypass, North Main Aircraft Sales LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2037 N. 11th St., Steadfast Investments LLC, certificate of occupancy.
302 S. 15th St., APFSDEMM Inc., et al., plumbing inspection.
1105 Cobblestone Circle, Joseph Clay, et al., plumbing inspection.
2112 Denver Ave., Slape Properties LLC, electrical inspection.
510 N. Main St., First National Bank of Muskogee, et al., electrical inspection.
533 E. Smith Ferry Road, Phillip R. Garner, et al., water service.
1790 N. 43rd St. E., Bernice McCabe Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
2528 Fredonia St., C.F. Bliss III TD, et al., plumbing inspection.
2611 Denver Ave., Latressia Thompson, et al., plumbing inspection.
