Muskogee building permits

Dec. 21-Jan. 6
407 N. York St. Suite C, Kyle Edwards Investments, Inc., signs, $2,400.
112 N. Seventh St., Eclipse Investments, LLC, certificate of occupancy, $500,000.
503 S. 32nd St., National Retail Properties, LP, mechanical inspection.
916 N. K St., REI, LLC, residential remodel, $15,000.
1403 E. Broadway, Beverley Ann Porter, roof.
408 Houston St., Deary Vaughn, TD, residential remodel, $79,000.
1211 Locust St., Jim Tomey, mechanical inspection.
3510 Oklahoma Ave., Miguel Angel Luna Parada, plumbing inspection.
113 Geneva Ave., Jose Castillo, plumbing inspection.
3431 Gibson St., Pat Sinnett, plumbing inspection.
1017 W. Martin L. King St., Kristin Renee Eller, et al., electrical inspection.
531 N. 13th St., Shyla Bailey, mechanical inspection, $37,706.
1034 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, certificate of occupancy.
306 S. B St., Lathon Archie III, et al., plumbing inspection, $1,500.
401 Geneva Ave., Maggie Jane Oaks, plumbing inspection.
3505 University Ave., Justin Morrow, et al., pool, $90,000.
300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
2004 N. 11 St., Chick-Fil-A, Inc., plumbing inspection.
2207 Monta Ave., Robert C. Capps, et al., water service.
1145 N. Main St., Gregory Paul Payton Rev. Trust, signs, $40,000.
3507 Georgia Ave., Anita Yvonne Raper, roof, $13,075.
503 S. 32nd St., National Retail Properties, LP, mechanical inspection, $20,000.
2117 Chandler Road, C&C Kelley Properties, LLC, signs.
3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, signs, $9,000.
2420 E. Coburn Circle, Pauline Annette Hughes, et al., accessory building.
4111 S. Robb Ave., Michelle Day, et al., accessory building, $18,000.
2922 E. Harris Road, S&H Acres, certificate of occupancy.
