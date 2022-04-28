Muskogee business permits 04.28.22

April 17-23, 2022
3401 S. Cherokee Drive, Charles E. Yandell, et al., commercial new construction, $200,000.
3105 Azalea Park Drive, unspecified, commercial remodel, $5,000.
203 W. Shawnee Bypass, N&J Real Properties, LLC, commercial new construction, $2,300,000.
811 Cumberland St., William B. Johnson Rev Trust, single family dwelling, $150,000.
2220 N. 24th St., Karissa Wallis, et al., mobile home outside park, $178,600.
1136 N. York St., Charles Fulton, commercial remodel, $70,000.
1201 S. B St., Beaver Express Service Inc., commercial remodel, $30,000.
323 N. F St., Ricky D. McFarland, et al., roof, $6,800.
202 Elton Drive, Janice Hicks, roof, $9,500.
612 Marietta Ave., JP Smith enterprises, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
721 S. 24th St., Virginia Reheard Trust, residential remodel, $3,000.
719 S. 24th St., Virginia Reheard Trust, residential remodel, $3,000.
1404 N. 33rd St., Bill & Betty Acord Trust, mobile home inside park, $102,000.
396 East Side Blvd., Lakeland Shopping Center LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
384 S. 33rd St., Sangal Family LLC, certificate of occupancy.
616 Cumberland Drive, Robert G. Hannon, residential addition, $57,700.
417 S. 15th St., Tedessa Montoya, et al., electrical inspection.
3031 Military Blvd., Paramkrupa Hospitality LLC, plumbing inspection.
2611 Carolyn Ave., Clinton C. Checotah, et al., plumbing inspection.
3003 S. Cherokee Drive, Fort Gibson State Bank, et al., demolition, $5,600.
304 East Side Blvd., Lakeland Shopping Center LLC, mechanical inspection.
