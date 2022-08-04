Muskogee businessman found dead

The owner of two Muskogee-based websites has been found dead, said Reggie Cotton, Muskogee deputy police chief.
Leif Wright, 53, was found dead Wednesday morning in his west side home, Cotton said.
Police were called at approximately 11:15 a.m. to do a welfare check at the home in which he lived on West Okmulgee Avenue.
"We are investigating it," Cotton said. "It's early in the investigation and we're looking at every aspect of it."
Wright's body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause and manner of death, he said.
Wright was the owner of muskogeenow.com and muskogeemugs.com.
Before beginning his online sites, Wright worked for the Muskogee Phoenix. He started his career with the Phoenix in August 1995, when he was hired as a copy editor. He left in 1996 and returned the following year as a news editor, a job he retained until January 2000. He won several awards for his work while at the Phoenix.
He more recently made news in 2019 when he received deferred judgment and sentences in exchange for a plea of no contest on charges of assault and child abuse.
The deferred judgment and sentences followed an incident in April 2018 in which Wright allegedly hit his 15-year-old stepson and fired a gun toward the child.
He received two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse by injury, alongside a one-year deferred sentence for domestic abuse by assault and battery. After having met all of the conditions of the sentencing, the case was dismissed.
