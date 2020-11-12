Muskogee Public Schools and Checotah Public Schools will begin distance learning on Monday due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
In a district announcement, MPS Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall said distance learning will continue through Dec. 7.
Checotah Public Schools students, according to a post on the district's website, also will switch to distance learning on Monday. They will return to onsite classes Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.
Hilldale Public Schools, Oktaha Public Schools and Fort Gibson High School/Middle School announced earlier students would be distance learning through Nov. 30.
Mendenhall said 31 students enrolled in the district tested positive for COVID-19 in October.
"Through the first 11 days of November, our positive student cases totaled 32," Mendenhall said. "These positive cases have resulted in 433 students to be either quarantined due to direct contact or self-isolated due to a positive test."
The pandemic also affected faculty and support staff.
Mendenhall said 45 staff members are currently out due to a COVID-related absences.
"Across the district, we currently have six staff members who have tested positive," he said. "Of the 45 staff members who are currently out, 36 are certified staff members."
Absences stemmed from those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were required to self-isolate to others with symptoms of COVID-19. Some district employees have had to quarantine due to direct contact with others, because they must care for a child required to quarantine due to direct contact, or due to a positive test.
The district will continue to provide student meals, Mendenhall said. Parents can get information about meals at
"Obtain contact information for your students' teachers and develop a plan for the coming weeks, Mendenhall said. "Our staff will report to work as normal unless under quarantine."
Checotah Public Schools' website says families may pick up seven days of school meals at 10:30 a.m Tuesday in the east parking lot.
