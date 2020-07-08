Trinity Free Will Baptist Church, 515 S. 24th St., received gun shots, but no one was inside of the church at the time of the shooting.
The incident occurred between 3 p.m. July 4 and 8 a.m. July 5, but it was not reported until 7:15 p.m. July 7, according to the police report.
The bullets struck a window and the outside wall of the church and entered the building, leaving a pew and wall inside the building with a bullet hole.
If you have information regarding the shooting, call the Muskogee Police Department: (918) 683-8000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.