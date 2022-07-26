Muskogee City Counci — Glance

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all City departments May 28, 2022 through July 8, 2022.
• Authorizing the Muskogee Police Department to apply for, and if approved, accept the 2022 Justice Assistance Grant, in the amount of $37,056.00.
• Lowest bid in the amount of $179,200.00, to Hodge Farms & Dredging, LLC., for the Bio-Solids removal from the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Project No. 2022016.
• Proposal from SignalTek, Inc., for Traffic Signal Maintenance for FY2022-2023.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $276,204.45, for Project No. 2020016, Waterline Interconnects Package B.
• Final Payment (Retainage) to Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $156,680.52, for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay, Project No. 2020008.
• Reappointment of Muriel Saunders to the Muskogee Housing Authority to serve a three (3) year term, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025.
• Reappointment of Wayne Divelbiss to the City Facilities Board to serve a full five (5) year term, beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2027.
REGULAR AGENDA
Approved:
• A request by Hammons, Hamby, and Price Attorneys, applicant (Garrett Funeral Home, LLC, owner) for a Specific Use to allow a building, housing a retort (crematory) to cremate human remains within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically for a property located at 1020 W. Okmulgee.
• Approved a request from Brianne Mason, applicant, to issue a Specific Use Permit to allow a for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically for a property located at 2604 Chandler Road.
• Preliminary and final plat for Lettie Mae Addition.
• Amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Ordinance No. 3903-A, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article II, Charges and Procedures, Division 3, Water Service Charges, by amending Section 82-71, Rates Generally, Subsection "a", by Providing for Repealer, Severability.
• Amending the City of Muskogee, Ordinance No. 4169-A, Oklahoma Code of Ordinances, Section 2-136, Application Of Uniform Method Of Filling Vacancies On Board And Commissions, Public Trusts Or Other Entities; within Article V, Boards and Commissions, Division 1, Generally; Prohibiting Self-Appointment; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and declaring an Emergency.
• Directing the Code Enforcement Division of the Planning Department to prioritize structures which have been significantly damaged by fire as part of the City's dilapidated building program.
• Appointment of Tim Wheeler to the Muskogee Tourism Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Jaime Stout, beginning August 1, 2022, and expiring July 31, 2027.
• Appointment of Brittany Beasley to the City Facilities Board to serve a five (5) year term, beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2027.
• Appointment of Shonika Breedlove to the Parks and Recreation Board to serve a four (4) year term, filling the expired term of Stacy Alexander, beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Julie Macomb to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Councilor Alex Reynolds to the City of Muskogee Foundation Board, serving a two (2) year term, filling the expired term of Councilor Ivory Vann, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2024.
• Appointment of Judith Hoffman to the Planning and Zoning Commission, filling the expired term of Darrell Russell, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025.
• Approved proposing a counteroffer to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
• Approved proposing a counteroffer to the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57.
DENIED:
• Denied request of Ordinance No. 4168-A to close a 20-foot alley located in Block 10 of Harrison Place Addition for the purpose of property consolidation.
WITHDRAWN:
• Approval of Ordinance No. 4163-A to close and vacate the fifty foot (50') right-of-way located within the Judson C. Fast Addition, known as Eddins Avenue.
NO ACTION TAKEN:
• Potential litigation by Okmulgee Enterprises, LLC., related to denial of its application for a Specific Use Permit.
Commented
