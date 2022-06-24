Muskogee City Council — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
AGENDA
• Consider approval of Resolution No. 2908 declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution, as a surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action. (Katrina Bodenhamer)
• Discuss and take action on the request from Rickey Ballard for a Specific Use Permit for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary, located at 715 Eastside Blvd., or take other necessary action. (Katrina Bodenhamer)
• Consider approval of Resolution No. 2902 authorizing the continuation of the account fund for the City of Muskogee entitled "Solid Waste Improvements," and designating the manner in which said account shall be operated for the upcoming FY2022-2023, or take other necessary action. (Mike Stewart)
• Consider approval of the following lowest and best bids: a) #2 Cover Material, APAC/Okay Quarry - $12.00 - $16.00 per ton; b) Aggregate, Youngman Rock - $9.95 per ton; c) 3" Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $12.00 per ton; d) Asphalt Sand, Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee - $9.75 per ton; e) Fill Sand, Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee - $9.75 per ton; f) Concrete-Type S3 and S4, Youngman Rock - Alternate #1 Location: Porter, OK - $70.95 per ton, Alternate #2 delivered to stockpile - $9.70 per ton, Alternate #3 delivered to job site - $12.80 per ton; g) Hot-Cold Patching Material, Tulsa Asphalt - Alternate #1 Location: Tulsa, OK - $92.00 per ton, Alternate #2 delivered to material yard - $106.00 per ton; h) 12" Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $6.95 per ton; and i) Limestone Screening, Apac/Okay Quarry - $13.25 per ton, or take other necessary action. (Mike Stewart)
• Consider approval of the lowest bid to Twin Cities Ready Mix for concrete materials as follows: a) 3,500 psi concrete at $115.00 per cubic yard; b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $124.00 per cubic yard; c) 3,000 psi concrete at $112.00 per cubic yard; d) Flow Fill concrete at $104.00 per cubic yard; and e) City Pay Dray at $120.00, or take other necessary action. (Mike Stewart)
• Consider approval of the lowest and best bid from McIntosh Service LLC., as the City of Muskogee Plumbing Contractor for maintenance and upkeep of all City facilities and buildings, or take other necessary action. (Mike Stewart)
• Consider approval of Change Order No. 1 for Muskogee Interconnects Package "B", in the amount of $62,400.50, and to increase completion time by an additional 45 days, or take other necessary action. (Mike Stewart)
• Consider approval of payment of $8,040.00 to Green Country Landscaping for contract azalea replacement work, or take other necessary action. (Mark Wilkerson)
• Consider approval to reject all bids on the Hatbox Concession Improvements, and direct Staff to rebid the project based upon a new scope of work, or take other necessary action. (Mark Wilkerson)
• Consider approval of nine (9) agreements with the following wholesale water users: Rural Water District #1, Rural Water District #2, Rural Water District #5, Rural Water District #6, Rural Water District #9, Haskell Public Works Authority, Okay Public Works Authority, Porter Public Works Authority, and Taft Public Works Authority, and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the agreements, or take other necessary action. (Roy D. Tucker)
• Consider approval of an amended agreement between the City of Muskogee, Muskogee Nonprofit Resource Center, Saint Francis Health System, and Dropbike Corporation, d/b/a Drop Mobility, which creates a public bike share program for local residents, visitors, and Muskogee County residents, or take other necessary action. (Roy D. Tucker)
• Receive presentation and consider the approval of a contract between the City of Muskogee and the Muskogee Area Arts Council to support programming that furthers the arts in Muskogee, or take other necessary action. (Roy D. Tucker)
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session. (Maggie Eaton)
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session. (Maggie Eaton)
