Muskogee City Council — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the request from Okmulgee Enterprises LLC., for a Specific Use Permit for the cultivation and processing of Medical Marijuana, facility located at 800 W. Okmulgee.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4165-A to rezone property located at 2900 S. 24th St. West, being more particularly described in the ordinance from C-1, Local Commercial, to I-1, Light Industrial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Resolution No. 2911 amending the Land Use Map regarding property located at 2500 Block of South York Street, more particularly described in the resolution from Single-Family Residential, to Light Industrial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Land Use Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance 4166-A to rezone property located at 2501 S. York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family to I-1, Light Industrial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4164-A to rezone property located at 2500 Gulick, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family, to R-A, Agricultural Residential, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4167-A to rezone property located at 3300 Fern Mountain Road, being more particularly described in the ordinance from A, Agricultural, to C-3, Regional Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said changes.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4163A to close a portion of Eddins Avenue and vacate the fifty foot (50') right-of-way (maintaining a City easement for utilities) located within the Judson C. Fast Addition.
• Receive report from Three Rivers Museum as to the financial condition, project status, and progress towards achieving the public service objectives of heightening cultural diversity and area history and encouraging visitor development, as well as, consider approval to renew the cooperative agreement for FY2022-2023.
• Renewal of a lease agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Friends of Oklahoma Music, Inc., for the property located at 401 S. 3rd Street.
• Cooperative Agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and Museum for the implementation of cultural and tourism development of the greater Muskogee community.
• Making the Frontier Rodeo an annual event for the City of Muskogee.
• Appointment of Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed to the City of Muskogee Foundation Board, serving a two (2) year term, filling the expired term of former Councilor Evelyn Hibbs, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2024.
• Reappointment of Faye Waits to the Muskogee Housing Authority to serve a three (3) year term, beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2025.
• Appointing Mark Patel to the Muskogee Tourism Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Shiron Thomas-Ray, beginning August 1, 2022, and expiring July 31, 2027.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 and B.7, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment of, and the status of leave granted pursuant to the Family and Medical Leave Act, to City Manager Mike Miller, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session, including, but not limited to granting a further leave of absence.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuits styled Darwin England vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-20, Deary Vaughn vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1371, and Elaine Taff vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1410, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, and if appropriate, take necessary action in Open Session, including the appointment of a mediation representative(s).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.