Muskogee City Council — AGENDA

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
1. Resolution No. 2879 amending Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Animal Regulation Fees and Spay and Neuter Assistance Program Fees and Charges.
2. Purchase of a Case DV23E Tandem Vibratory Roller from OCT Equipment, LLC, in the amount of $40,552.05, as per State Contract.
3. Purchase of Case 570N EP Tractor Loader from OCT Equipment, LLC, in the amount of $94,598.48, per State Contract.
4. Authorize the City Manager to accept the Airport Rescue Grant Offer, Grant No. 3-40-0062-016-2022, in the amount of $32,000, for the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, pending approval of the Airport Board.
5. Resolution No. 2883, amending Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to annual permits and fines related to commercial electrical scooters.
6. Contract between the City of Muskogee and Bird Rides, Inc., and setting an effective date.
7. Adoption of the recommendations of Connect Muskogee plans, and direction to Staff to pursue funding for the same.
8. Change Order No. 1 for Package "B" Waterline Interconnect Project No. 2020016, to extend contract time by 45 days.
9. Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, for Port Lift Station No. 4 Replacement, Project No. 2018022, in the amount of $97,745.59.
10. Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, for Northside Collection System, Project No. 2019021, in the amount of $69,991.95.
11. Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, for the Northeast Collection System, Project No. 2019017, in the amount of $385,928.75.
12. Final payment to Vance Brothers Inc., for Micro-Surfacing Northeast Zone Project No. 2020010, in the amount of $58,604.83.
13. 2022 meeting schedule for City Council, Public Works, and Finance Committees as per City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, as discussed.
14. Requiring advance consent from the City Council, in the case of the City of Muskogee, or the Trustees, in the case of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority before any new positions or departments are created or reorganized.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
15. Holding a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance 4137-A to close the twenty (20) foot wide alley located within Block 276, Muskogee Original Townsite, more particularly described in the Ordinance, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
16. Ordinance No. 4146-A of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma Amending Chapter 78, Traffic and Vehicles, by Adding Article XXII, Electrical Scooters; Sections 78-740 Definitions; 78-741 Regulations of Use of Electrical Scooters; 78-742 Registration, Inspection and Permits of Commercial Electrical Scooters; Section 78-743 Rules of the Road; Section 78-744 Parking; Section 78-745 Driving: Generally; Section 78-746 Penalty; by Providing for Codification, Repealer, Severability and Setting an Effective Date.
17. Resolution No. 2885, amending the City of Muskogee municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 providing for the transfer of management of economic development funds and Civic Center enterprise funds from the City to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority; providing for the transfer of excess general fund revenue from fiscal year 2020-2021 into the Stabilization Account and Special Project Fund in accordance with City Code 2-552; providing for the appropriation of funds received pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ("Act") into the American Rescue Plan Fund created herein; providing transfer authority; further authorizing staff to apply for additional funding available through the Act, as well as, seek matching funds from available sources.
18. Claims for all City departments November 6, 2021 through November 26, 2021.
19. Applying matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $1,500.
20. Appointment of Ashley Davis to the War Memorial Trust Authority to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Dan Hall, beginning December 1, 2021, and ending November 30, 2024.
21. Discussing and taking action to: 1) determine whether the action taken by the Muskogee Tourism Authority to transfer of day to day operations of the Tourism Program and the modification of supervision of the Tourism Director represents a significant change in operations, and if so, 2) determine whether such a change should be approved by the City Council.
22. Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening an Executive Session to discuss a pending claim, or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
