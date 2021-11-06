Muskogee City Council — AGENDA

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Special call city council minutes of Oct. 12, Oct 18, Nov. 1 meetings and city council regular session Oct. 25.
CONSENT AGENDA
The following items are considered to be routine by the City Council and will not be read aloud. The Consent Agenda will be enacted with one motion and should discussion be desired on an item, that item will be removed from the Consent Agenda prior to action and considered separately prior to the Regular Agenda.
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments Oct. 9, 2021, through Oct. 22, 2021.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $152,410.68, for Port Lift Station Replacement, Project No. 2017020.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Slims Addition, consisting of one (1) lot on 1.12 acres, located at 3112 Azalea Park Drive.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Parks on Peak Addition, consisting of one (1) lot on 4.14 acres, located on Peak Boulevard west of South 24th Street, or take other necessary action.
• Accept ODEQ Permit No. SL000051210685, for the construction of 1,560 linear feet of eight inch (8") PVC gravity sanitary sewer line and all appurtenances, to serve the Sanitary Sewer Line for Westside Mobile Home Park, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Resolution No. 2873 amending the Land Use Map regarding property located along Gulick Street on the east side, north of Solomon Street, more particularly described in the Resolution from Residential to Local Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Land Use Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4134-A to rezone 331 South 32nd Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from C-1, Local Commercial to C-2, General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4135-A to rezone 2516 Gulick Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single Family Residential to C-1, Local Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors appointing Jenny Jamison to serve an unexpired term replacing Tammy Toombs, beginning December 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2025.
• Ordinance No. 4140-A, Amending The City Of Muskogee Code of Ordinances By Amending Chapter 74, Taxation, Article VIII, Use Tax, By Amending Section 74-237, Economic Development Fund, Permitting Transfer of Fund Revenue to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority; Establishing Criteria For Expenditure; Providing For Repealer, Severability And Declaring An Emergency.
• Bylaws of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority conferring management and operation of the City's Economic Development Program to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Resolution No. 2878 in support of the City's continued participation in the Main Street Organization.
• Agreement for Engineering Services with Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc., for Water and Sewer Improvements at the John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Lowest and best bid from Direct Traffic Control, Inc., in the amount of $279,774.96, for the Striping NE Zone Project No. 2021016.
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three (3) minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today's agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council twelve (12) copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
Consider:
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Jeff Lester and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Ronnie Buie, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.