Muskogee City Council — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments August 15, 2022 through August 22, 2022.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider a request submitted by Troy Sanders and Daryl Anderson Logan (applicants) for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Medical Marijuana processing facility within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically a property located at 215 S. B Street.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider a request submitted by James Styres (applicant) for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically a property located at 420 N 32nd St.
• Receive report for past year activities in accordance with the agreement, as well as, consider approval of renewing a contract with Muskogee Main Street Inc.
• Resolution No. 2912, supporting Main Street Muskogee's 2022-2023 participation with the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
• Amendment to the Agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for FY2022-2023, to include CDBG and other grant administration services.
• Declaring Recycle Center FEMA Trailer surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the City Manager to dispose of said property.
• Approval to apply matching grant funds for the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, totaling $12,500.
• Appointment of Dr. Tracy Hoos to the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Cedric Johnson, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2027.
• Appointment of Alexis Wallace to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025
• Appointment of Rob Raasch to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve a four (4) year term, filling the expired term of Chris Condley, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 31, 2026.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development, including development of a proposal to entice development within the Northwest Quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
