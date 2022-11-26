Muskogee City Council — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Approval of minutes for City Council regular session, Nov. 14, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments Oct. 29 through Nov. 11.
• Purchase of two (2) FAA certified Precision Approach Path Indicator lighting systems from ADB Safegate Americas, LLC, in the amount of $50,441.00, and two (2) FAA certified LED Wind Cone Assemblies from Hali-Brite Inc., in the amount of $8,636.00, for the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport LED Lighting Rehabilitation Project.
• Resolution No. 2923 Declaring the Eligibility of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma to Submit an Application to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Use of Transportation Alternatives Program Funds set forth by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act ("IIJA") for the Cherokee Sidewalk TAPS Grant Project in the City of Muskogee and Authorizing the Mayor of the City of Muskogee to Sign the Application.
• Lowest and best bid from Cook Consulting, LLC, for the Chemical Feed Project No. 2022004, in the amount of $257,059.20.
• Lowest and best bid from Mason Enterprises Group LLC, for the Sewer Plant Chiller in the amount of $77,088.00.
• Appointment of Danny Dunlap to the Airport Board to serve a four (4) year term, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2027, filling the expired term of Dr. Michael Soper.
• Appointment of Diana Newton to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expiring term of Pamela Reeder, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Carlile Roberts to the Airport Board to serve a four (4) year term, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2027, filling the expired term of Robert Allen, Jr.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Resolution No. 2926 Declaring the Eligibility of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma to Submit an Application to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Use of Transportation Alternatives Program Funds set forth by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act ("IIJA") for the Coody Creek Trail TAPS Grant Project in the City of Muskogee and Authorizing the Mayor of the City of Muskogee to Sign the Application.
• Receive presentation concerning Economic Development Incentives recently granted by the City of Muskogee.
• Appointment of Enrique Gomez to the Wellness Initiative, to serve a four (4) year term, filling the expired term of Kevin Anthis beginning December 1, 2022, and ending November 30, 2026.
• Appointment of Councilor Traci McGee to the Airport Board to serve a two (2) year term, filling the expired term of Mayor Marlon J. Coleman, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending on November 30, 2024.
• Appointment of Alexis Wallace to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Patrick Reeder, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending on November 30, 2025.
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three (3) minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today's agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council twelve (12) copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
