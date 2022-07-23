Muskogee City Council — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments May 28, 2022 through July 8, 2022.
• Authorizing the Muskogee Police Department to apply for, and if approved, accept the 2022 Justice Assistance Grant, in the amount of $37,056.00.
• Lowest bid in the amount of $179,200.00, to Hodge Farms & Dredging, LLC., for the Bio-Solids removal from the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Project No. 2022016.
• Proposal from SignalTek, Inc., for Traffic Signal Maintenance for FY2022-2023.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $276,204.45, for Project No. 2020016, Waterline Interconnects Package B.
• Final Payment (Retainage) to Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $156,680.52, for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay, Project No. 2020008.
• Reappointment of Muriel Saunders to the Muskogee Housing Authority to serve a three (3) year term, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025.
• Reappointment of Wayne Divelbiss to the City Facilities Board to serve a full five (5) year term, beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2027.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on a request by Hammons, Hamby, and Price Attorneys, applicant (Garrett Funeral Home, LLC, owner) for a Specific Use to allow a building, housing a retort (crematory) to cremate human remains within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically for a property located at 1020 W. Okmulgee.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4168-A to close a 20-foot alley located in Block 10 of Harrison Place Addition for the purpose of property consolidation.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider a request from Brianne Mason, applicant, to issue a Specific Use Permit to allow a for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically for a property located at 2604 Chandler Road.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4163-A to close and vacate the fifty foot (50') right-of-way located within the Judson C. Fast Addition, known as Eddins Avenue.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of the preliminary and final plat for Lettie Mae Addition.
• Amended Ordinance No. 3903-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article II, Charges and Procedures, Division 3, Water Service Charges, by amending Section 82-71, Rates Generally, Subsection "a", by Providing for Repealer, Severability.
• Ordinance No. 4169-A, Amending the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma Code of Ordinances, Section 2-136, Application Of Uniform Method Of Filling Vacancies On Board And Commissions, Public Trusts Or Other Entities; within Article V, Boards and Commissions, Division 1, Generally; Prohibiting Self-Appointment; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and declaring an Emergency.
• Directing the Code Enforcement Division of the Planning Department to prioritize structures which have been significantly damaged by fire as part of the City's dilapidated building program.
• Appointment of Tim Wheeler to the Muskogee Tourism Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Jaime Stout, beginning August 1, 2022, and expiring July 31, 2027.
• Appointment of Brittany Beasley to the City Facilities Board to serve a five (5) year term, beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2027.
• Appointment of Shonika Breedlove to the Parks and Recreation Board to serve a four (4) year term, filling the expired term of Stacy Alexander, beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Julie Macomb to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Councilor Alex Reynolds to the City of Muskogee Foundation Board, serving a two (2) year term, filling the expired term of Councilor Ivory Vann, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2024.
• Appointment of Judith Hoffman to the Planning and Zoning Commission, filling the expired term of Darrell Russell, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 , and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss potential litigation by Okmulgee Enterprises, LLC., related to denial of its application for a Specific Use Permit, and if necessary take appropriate action in Open Session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.