During the pendency of the declared emergency, members of the public who wish to speak to the Council on an agenda or non-agenda item, may call in to the City Clerk’s Office at (918) 684-6270 or send an email to cityclerk@muskogeeonline.org with their name, address, phone number, and indicate the topic or agenda item upon they wish to speak at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting. A call-in number will be provided for those who wish to speak to the Council, but do not wish to appear in person. The meeting will be live broadcast at: http://www.muskogeeonline.org/departments/information_technology/mctv_channel_14/mctv-14_live_streaming/index.php
WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Approval of minutes: Special call City Council Nov. 4; City Council regular session Nov. 12.
• Claims for all city departments from Feb. 22 through March 6.
• Sole bid from T McDonald Construction in the amount of $40,600, for the cleanup and securing of the structure located at 302 N. Main St., or take other necessary action.
• Awarding a contract to the lowest and best bid, Utility Technology Services, for the Automated Meter Reading System to replace water meters, including Base Bid, Alternate 1, and Hosting Fees, for a total amount of $2,837,245, or take other necessary action.
• Accepting best bid to purchase bunker gear for fire suppression from Northern Safety and Industrial in the amount of $42,410.02, or take other necessary action.
• Allowing the Muskogee Wellness Initiative to submit for the AARP Community Challenge Grant, or take other necessary action.
• Final Plat of Walnut Creek Addition, consisting of 40 lots on eight acres, located on South Country Club Road, or take other necessary action.
A PART OF THE SW1/4 OF THE NW1/4 LESS THE NORTH 330.00 FEET THEREOF IN SECTION 32, T15N, R19E, I.B.&M.IN THE CITY OF MUSKOGEE, MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS; BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 32, THENCE N1°43'34"W ALONG THE WEST LINE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 440.01 FEET; THENCE N88°36'15"E A DISTANCE OF 645.01 FEET; THENCE S1°43'34"E A DISTANCE OF 80.00 FEET; THENCE N88°36'15"E A DISTANCE OF180.00 FEET; THENCE S1°43'34"E A DISTANCE OF 360.01 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF COUNTRY CLUB PLAZA II-B ADDITION; THENCE S88°36'15"W ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE ALSO BEING THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NW1/4 OF SECTION 32 A DISTANCE OF 825.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 8.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
• Appointment of Evelyn Hibbs, to serve on the Parks and Recreation Board, for a four-year term, beginning March 1, 2020, and ending Feb. 29, 2024, or take other necessary action.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors appointing Eric Anderson to replace Gary Parker, and serving through June 30, 2025, or take other necessary action.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Receive report on Muskogee's current status of preparedness and response to the COVID-19 Pandemic National Emergency Declaration, and take other necessary action.
• Amended Resolution No. 2801 declaring a local emergency under the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003 for the Corporate Limits of the City of Muskogee relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic, mandating the closure or restricted operations of certain businesses, or take other necessary action.
• Discuss the Oklahoma State Election Board's Declaration of Election Emergency 2020-1 and its impact on the April 7, 2020 Run-off Election, and if appropriate, consider approval of Resolution No. 2802 Giving Notice to the Secretary of the Muskogee County Election Board Rescinding the Portion of Resolution No. 2784 Calling for a Citywide Run-off Election for the Office of Mayor to be held on April 7, 2020, and Rescheduling Said Run-off for June 30, 2020; Establishing the Date for Assuming Office, or take other necessary action.
• Approval to suspend cutoff of water utilities on past due accounts during the pendency of the Declaration of Local Emergency issued on March 23, 2020, and any future extensions of said Emergency authorized by the City Council, or take other necessary action.
• Receive presentation on the 2020 Census, and take other necessary action.
• Approval to reject all bids on the Walnut Creek Addition Infrastructure Project, or take other necessary action.
• Appeal of the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board decision of March 9, 2020, regarding a Certificate of Competency for H&G Paving Contractors Inc.
• Receipt of donated funds from Cherokee Nation to be used for the purchase of equipment for the Muskogee Police in the amount of $5,000, or take other necessary action.
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today’s agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council 12 copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss ongoing litigation styled, Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments v. City of Muskogee et al., filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Case No. 19-CV-066-RAW, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session, including the appointment of a fully authorized settlement representative.
