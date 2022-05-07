Muskogee City Council — Agenda

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• City council minutes of April 25 meeting.
• CLaims for all City departments April 9, 2022 through April 22, 2022.
• State Contract pricing from Stewart Martin Kubota of Muskogee, in the amount of $64,396.80, for the purchase of one (1) Kubota KX040 Mini-Excavator with attachments for use in Pollution Control.
• Changing Owens Street from Boston to Okmulgee from a one-way to a two-way street, as recommended by the Street Committee.
• Second amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority Trust Indenture permitting one (1) Trustee to serve without being a resident of the City of Muskogee.
• Amendment to the Bylaws of the Muskogee Tourism Authority, permitting one (1) Trustee to reside outside of the City of Muskogee.
• Appointment of Darzella Newton to the Historical Preservation Commission to serve a three-year term, replacing Alex Reynolds, beginning May 1, 2022, and ending April 30, 2025.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Receive report and discuss the current and future needs of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Trust Authority.
• Council Policy 1-11, Providing a Category of Actual and Necessary Expenses Deemed Approved in Advance for City Council Members, and Procedures for Presentation and Reimbursement of Claim.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation Claim of Kenneth Woodworth, and if necessary, and take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to an Economic Development Project, including the development of a proposal to entice a business and the possible transfer of real property, in the Northwest Quadrant of the City, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
