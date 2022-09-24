Muskogee City Council — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments August 6, 2022 through September 9, 2022.
• Purchase of a Century FR4124 mobile stage through HGACBuy a local government procurement service, in the amount of $103,303.00, as recommended by Staff and the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Dr. Tim Synar for veterinary services for the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Dr. Tim Synar for veterinary services for animals in the possession of the City.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC., in the amount of $50,915.77, for Project No. 2022011, S. 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line.
• Amendment to the agreement for household chemical waste collection services between the City of Muskogee and Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC., specifically increasing the pricing of pesticide incineration from $1.60 per pound to $5.00 per pound.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4170-A to rezone approximately 3.70 acres, being more particularly described in the ordinance, from R-1, Single Family Residential to R-5, Mobile Home, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Directing Staff to bring back an amendment to Ordinance No. 4154-A, codified as Article 23, Specific Use Permits, creating a new zoning classification for commercial medical marijuana businesses.
• Ordinance 4171-A repealing Chapter 54, Offenses andMiscellaneous Provisions, Article IV, Division 3, Panhandling, Including Section 54-152, Registration Required, and Section 54-153, Registration Procedures.
• Ordinance No. 4172-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Amending Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 23, Specific Use Permits, Section 90-23-03, Specific Use Permit List, by adding Day Center/Shelter Facilities, adding Repealer, Severability and Declaring an Emergency.
• Ordinance No. 4173-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 80, Urban Renewal Authority; By Amending Section 80-102, Urban Renewal Authority, Adding Subsection ("I") providing for an Extension of Commissioner Terms in Order to Stagger Vacancies; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Ordinance No. 4174-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinance, Chapter 2, Administration, Article II, Municipal Government Organization; By Amending Section 2-29, Citizen Participation Guidelines and Rules of Decorum, Modifying Speaking Time limit and Limiting Occasions When Rules May be Suspended; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Resolution No. 2917 amending the City of Muskogee Municipal Budget for FY2022-2023; providing for the appropriation of funds received pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ("Act") into the American Rescue Plan Fund.
• Accepting the lowest and best bid from Vance Brothers, for the Northwest Zone Micro-Surfacing Project No. 2022008, in an amount not to exceed $1,578,378.15.
• Receipt of $5,000.00 from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG), to be used for Public Works Safety Equipment, Trenching, and Shoring Protection.
• Re-purposing the existing City of Muskogee Foundation's Downtown Redevelopment grant to meet updated recommendations for downtown development.
• Establish and populate a committee charged with evaluating and reviewing street lighting needs within the Southwest Corridor of the City.
• Amended Professional Services Agreement with Sean McKelvey.
• Establishment of nominating standards and criteria for appointees to City boards, Commissions, and Trusts.
• Appointment of Edwyna Synar to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve a four (4) year term, filling the expired term of Chris Condley, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 31, 2026.
• Reappointment of D'Elbie Walker to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Lake Moore to the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board, to serve a five (5) year term beginning October 1, 2022, and ending on September 30, 2027.
• Appointment of Ashley Lively to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Stacy Alexander, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Steve Dennis to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three (3) minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today's agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council twelve (12) copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss potential litigation related to the 24th Street Project, Muskogee Oklahoma and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening an Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled Lois Ivey vs City of Muskogee, in the District Court for Muskogee County Oklahoma, Case No. CV-07-1730, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
