Muskogee City Council and Municipal Authority — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting, Municipal Authority.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
• • •
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
AGENDA
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of Oct. 10.
• MMA Claims for the month ending Oct. 31.
• • •
CITY COUNCIL
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments Oct. 8 through Oct. 28.
• Resolution No. 2920, authorizing the City of Muskogee to apply for a grant from Oklahoma Water Resources Board, and if awarded, receive funds for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
• Resolution No. 2921 authorizing Laurel Havens to explore and apply for federal grants to purchase radios for city emergency services.
• Allow the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract between the City of Muskogee and KKT Architects, for a remodel design of the Swim and Fitness Center to accommodate future growth.
• Police Department to accept a grant from the Muskogee Medical Foundation for first responder medical bags for patrol cars, in the amount of $30,000.
• Preliminary and Final Plat, Heartland Surveying, applicant, of one (1) lot, one (1) Block of the Brocks Pond Addition.
• Lowest quote provided by Hawkins, Inc. for phosphate in the amount of $30,227.40 for the Water Treatment Plant.
• Sole Source purchase for fifteen (15) Actuator Replacements for use at the Water Treatment Plant.
• Purchase of 437 poly carts from Rehrig Pacific Company, for a total amount of $25,984.
• Lowest and best bid from Rosscon, LLC., for the Love Hatbox Concessions Paving, Project No. 2022023, in the amount of $166,000.
• Appointment of Doug Buse as the Ward 3 Commissioner to the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Perline Boyattia-Craig, to serve a term commencing upon appointment and expiring Aug. 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Perline Boyattia-Craig to the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4176-A to close a twenty-foot (20') easement located between Lots 5 and 6, Rolling Oaks Estates, for the purpose of lot consolidation.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4177-A to rezone the property addressed as 3701 South York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Residential Agricultural District, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4175-A to rezone property located at 2401 E.Hancock Street, owners Inks & Inks, LLC, being more particularly described in the Ordinance from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider a request from Yisan Qi, applicant, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for Medical Marijuana Cultivation and a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically, a property located at 222 S. 32nd St.
• Consider Ordinance No. 4178-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Article XVII, Medical Marijuana, Section 22-677, Commercial Medical Marijuana Growing and/or Processing Facilities; and Section 22 -678, Medical Marijuana Wholesale and//or Storage Facilities; adding Repealer, Severability, Codification and setting an Effective Date.
• Consider appointment of Wayne Divelbiss as the Ward 4 Commissioner to the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Stephen White, to serve a term commencing upon appointment and expiring Aug. 31, 2025.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, to discuss matters pertaining to economic development, including development of a proposal to entice development within the Northwest Quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307 B.4 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, to discuss the possible filing of a civil action against Jun Green, LLC., and if necessary take appropriate action in open session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Brenda Regan, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
