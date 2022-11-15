Muskogee City Council and Municipal Authority — glance

During regular meeting of the Muskogee Municipal Authority and the Muskogee City Council on Monday, city councilors took the following action:
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Approved:
• Minutes of the Oct. 10, 2022 meeting and claims for the month anding Oct. 31, 2022.
CITY COUNCIL
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Minutes of regular City Council meeting Oct. 24, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments Oct. 8, 2022, through Oct. 28, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2920, authorizing the City of Muskogee to apply for a grant from Oklahoma Water Resources Board, and if awarded, receive funds for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
• Resolution No. 2921 authorizing Laurel Havens to explore and apply for federal grants to purchase radios for city emergency services.
• Allow the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract between the City of Muskogee and KKT Architects, for a remodel design of the Swim and Fitness Center to accommodate future growth.
• Police Department to accept a grant from the Muskogee Medical Foundation for first responder medical bags for patrol cars, in the amount of $30,000.
• Preliminary and Final Plat, Heartland Surveying, applicant, of one (1) lot, one (1) Block of the Brocks Pond Addition.
• Lowest quote provided by Hawkins, Inc. for phosphate in the amount of $30,227.40 for the Water Treatment Plant.
• Sole Source purchase for fifteen (15) Actuator Replacements for use at the Water Treatment Plant.
• Purchase of 437 poly carts from Rehrig Pacific Company, for a total amount of $25,984.
• Lowest and best bid from Rosscon, LLC., for the Love Hatbox Concessions Paving, Project No. 2022023, in the amount of $166,000.
• Appointment of Doug Buse as the Ward 3 Commissioner to the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Perline Boyattia-Craig, to serve a term commencing upon appointment and expiring Aug. 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Perline Boyattia-Craig to the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.
REGULAR AGENDA
Approved:
• Ordinance No. 4176-A to close a twenty-foot (20') easement located between Lots 5 and 6, Rolling Oaks Estates, for the purpose of lot consolidation.
• Table Ordinance No. 4177-A to rezone the property addressed as 3701 South York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Residential Agricultural District, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change. Information lacking leading to the tabling of this item.
• Ordinance No. 4175-A to rezone property located at 2401 E.Hancock Street, owners Inks & Inks, LLC, being more particularly described in the Ordinance from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4178-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Article XVII, Medical Marijuana, Section 22-677, Commercial Medical Marijuana Growing and/or Processing Facilities; and Section 22 -678, Medical Marijuana Wholesale and/or Storage Facilities; adding Repealer, Severability, Codification and setting an Effective Date.
• Appointment of Wayne Divelbiss as the Ward 4 Commissioner to the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Stephen White, to serve a term commencing upon appointment and expiring Aug. 31, 2025.
After returning from Executive Session to open session, the council approved:
• Sales tax rebate agreement between the city and Olive Garden Holdings LLC and authorize the city manager to execute the same for a development on the southeast corner of US 69 and West Shawnee Bypass.
• Option to purchase real property between Inhofe Land and Cattle Inc., city and South York Plaza LLC and authorize the city manager to do the same for development on the northeast corner of US 69 and West Shawnee Bypass.
• Authorizing the city attorney to file on behalf of the City of Muskogee a civil action against Jun Green LLC for nuisance abatement and related causes of action.
• Authorizing city attorney to settle the worker's compensation claim of Brenda Regan in the amount discussed in executive session.
Denied:
• Request from Yisan Qi, applicant, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for Medical Marijuana Cultivation and a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically, a property located at 222 S. 32nd St.
