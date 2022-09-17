Muskogee City Council and Public Works, Finance committees — AGENDA

WHAT: Regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special City Council meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of August 15, 2022.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4170-A to rezone approximately 3.70 acres, being more particularly described in the ordinance, from R-1, Single Family Residential to R-5, Mobile Home, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC., in the amount of $50,915.77, for Project No. 2022011, S. 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line.
• Amendment to the agreement for household chemical waste collection services between the City of Muskogee and Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC., specifically increasing the pricing of pesticide incineration from $1.60 per pound to $5.00 per pound.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of August 15, 2022.
• Claims for all city departments from August 6 through September 9.
• Purchase of a Century FR4124 mobile stage through HGACBuy a local government procurement service, in the amount of $103,303.00, as recommended by Staff and the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Dr. Tim Synar for veterinary services for the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Dr. Tim Synar for veterinary services for animals in the possession of the City.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2020-47, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session, including the appointment of a mediation representation(s).
