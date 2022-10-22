Muskogee City Council and Redevelopment Authority — AGENDAS

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
SPECIAL REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Approval of minutes of September 8, 2022.
• Develop a plan to review, select, and conduct interviews of candidates for the position of Economic Development Director.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development within the Urban Renewal Project Area in the Northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee, including the possibility of developing a proposal to entice a business to relocate to the City, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to an economic development project for housing within the Northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee, including the possibility of developing a proposal to entice a business to relocate to the City, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
CITY COUNCIL
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three (3) minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today's agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council twelve (12) copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
Consider:
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments September 24, 2022, through October 7, 2022.
• Purchase of 4G Modems to be used for lift stations, as a sole source, from Automatic Engineering in the amount of $52,535.
• Olsson Agreement Amendment No. 3 between the City of Muskogee and Olsson, Inc., providing for professional services for roadway improvements for Smith Ferry Road.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, for Muskogee Wastewater System Improvements Interpak Extension Project No. 2021017, in the amount of $77,614.90.
• Resolution No. 2919 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges for additional polycarts as per attached document.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Public Hearing and consider a request by Daisy Paisley Flower, LLC, applicant, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-1, Local Commercial District, more specifically, a property located at 1601 E. Okmulgee Street.
• Approval of Ordinance No. 4115-A Amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article VI, Refuse Collection; Section 82-735, Definitions; Section 82-742, Collection Carts; Owner Responsibility; Section 82-744, Extra Collectible Solid Waste; Unlawful Possession of Carts; Termination of Service; Section 82-747, Return Pick-Ups; Section 82-748, Syringe Disposal; Section 82-749, Collection Of Charges Guidelines; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Approval to submit an application for an Economic Development Administration Grant to be used for a Muskogee Medical District, encompassing approximately 75 acres within the Southwest zone of the City.
• Give direction to Staff on proposed amendments to Ordinance No. 4154-A, relating to Specific Use Permits.
• Approval to apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $6,400.
• Approval to purchase security cameras, servers, software, and installation from Digi Security Systems off State Contract for three facilities: Animal Shelter, Swim and Fitness Center, and Fleet Central Garage in the total amount of $88,758.56.
• Approval of an Interlocal Agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Board of County Commissioners for Muskogee County, for water and sewer improvements in the John T. Griffin Industrial park, in the amount of $651,800.
• Receive report and discuss proposed changes to City Council Policy 7-1 and accompanying Purchasing Manual, and provide direction to Staff.
• Approval to correct the staggering of terms for commissioners of the Urban Renewal Authority as follows: Ward 4 term commencing upon appointment and expiring on August 31, 2025; Ward 3 term commencing upon appointment and expiring on August 31, 2025; Ward 2 term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2024; Ward 1 term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2025; and, At-Large term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2023.
• Amend Council Policy 1-11, entitled, "Providing a Category of Actual and Necessary Expenses Deemed Approved in Advance for City Council Members, and Procedures for Presentation and Reimbursement of Claims," to permit Council members to elect to receive a monthly cell stipend.
• Approval of the appointment of Lori Thompson to the Street Improvement Advisory Board, filling the unexpired term of David Jones, beginning October 1, 2022, and ending on September 30, 2025.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the pending tort claim of Carolyn and Kobe Green, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
