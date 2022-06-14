Muskogee City Council — at a Glance

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all City departments April 23, 2022 through May 27, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2901 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Special Event Fee for Fire Apparatus).
• Honorary Street Signs to be installed at "D" Street and Independence and "D" Street and Kalamazoo.
• Preliminary and final plat of the S&H Acres Subdivision.
• Cooperative Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the City and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the Muskogee community, as well as, receive a report from Kim Lynch, Executive Director.
• Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Incor, for day-to-day operations of the City Recycling Center.
• Methodology to qualify housing applications for the Home Rehabilitation Program.
• Terracon to submit a Work Authorization Proposal for professional Brownfields Services, which includes EPA grant writing to the City of Muskogee.
• Resolution No. 2900, declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
REGULAR AGENDA
Approved:
• Accepting the FY2019-2020 audit performed by Arledge and Associates.
• Ordinance No. 4162-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 42, Fire Prevention and Protection, Article III, Fire Services; By Adding Section 42-53, Special Event Fire Apparatus; adding Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Resolution No. 2905 approving the City of Muskogee Budget for FY2022-2023, establishing budget amendment authority.
• Resolution No. 2903 declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2904 declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution, as a surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Cooperative agreement between the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County Public Transit Authority to provide public transportation services within the City of Muskogee.
• Funding and implementing plans for stormwater mitigation, including but not limited to drainage issues, within the City of Muskogee.
• Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Baredown Pro Rodeo, LLC., to produce a rodeo in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the City of Muskogee at the Hatbox Complex, on July 1 and 2, 2022.
• Developing a plan for enticing economic development in the Southwest Quadrant of the City.
• Reappointment of Councilor Ivory Vann to the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Board (EODD) to serve a three (3) year term, beginning July 1, 2022, and expiring on June 30, 2025.
• Reappointment of Reggie Cotton to the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System Board of Trustees, to serve a three (3) year term beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2026, as recommended by the Board or Trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.