Muskogee City Council — at a Glance

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:

CONSENT AGENDA

Approved: 

• Claims for all City departments April 23, 2022 through May 27, 2022.

• Resolution No. 2901 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Special Event Fee for Fire Apparatus).

• Honorary Street Signs to be installed at "D" Street and Independence and "D" Street and Kalamazoo.

• Preliminary and final plat of the S&H Acres Subdivision.

• Cooperative Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the City and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the Muskogee community, as well as, receive a report from Kim Lynch, Executive Director.

• Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Incor, for day-to-day operations of the City Recycling Center.

• Methodology to qualify housing applications for the Home Rehabilitation Program.

• Terracon to submit a Work Authorization Proposal for professional Brownfields Services, which includes EPA grant writing to the City of Muskogee.

• Resolution No. 2900, declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.

REGULAR AGENDA

Approved: 

• Accepting the FY2019-2020 audit performed by Arledge and Associates.

• Ordinance No. 4162-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 42, Fire Prevention and Protection, Article III, Fire Services; By Adding Section 42-53, Special Event Fire Apparatus; adding Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.

• Resolution No. 2905 approving the City of Muskogee Budget for FY2022-2023, establishing budget amendment authority.

• Resolution No. 2903 declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.

• Resolution No. 2904 declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution, as a surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.

• Cooperative agreement between the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County Public Transit Authority to provide public transportation services within the City of Muskogee.

• Funding and implementing plans for stormwater mitigation, including but not limited to drainage issues, within the City of Muskogee.

• Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Baredown Pro Rodeo, LLC., to produce a rodeo in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the City of Muskogee at the Hatbox Complex, on July 1 and 2, 2022.

• Developing a plan for enticing economic development in the Southwest Quadrant of the City. 

• Reappointment of Councilor Ivory Vann to the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Board (EODD) to serve a three (3) year term, beginning July 1, 2022, and expiring on June 30, 2025.

• Reappointment of Reggie Cotton to the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System Board of Trustees, to serve a three (3) year term beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2026, as recommended by the Board or Trustees.

