Muskogee City Council — Glance 07.12.22

At Monday's regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council, councilors took the following action:
• Approved minutes for all regular City Council session June 27, 2022.
Denied request from Okmulgee Enterprises LLC., for a Specific Use Permit for the cultivation and processing of Medical Marijuana, facility located at 800 W. Okmulgee.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4165-A to rezone property located at 2900 S. 24th St. West, being more particularly described in the ordinance from C-1, Local Commercial, to I-1, Light Industrial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Approved Resolution No. 2911 amending the Land Use Map regarding property located at 2500 Block of South York Street, more particularly described in the resolution from Single-Family Residential, to Light Industrial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Land Use Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4166-A to rezone property located at 2501 S. York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family to I-1, Light Industrial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4164-A to rezone property located at 2500 Gulick, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family, to R-A, Agricultural Residential, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4167-A to rezone property located at 3300 Fern Mountain Road, being more particularly described in the ordinance from A, Agricultural, to C-3, Regional Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said changes.
• Tabled action until July 25 City Council meeting on the approval of Ordinance No. 4163A to close a portion of Eddins Avenue and vacate the fifty foot (50') right-of-way (maintaining a City easement for utilities) located within the Judson C. Fast Addition.
• Heard report from Three Rivers Museum as to the financial condition, project status, and progress towards achieving the public service objectives of heightening cultural diversity and area history and encouraging visitor development. Approved renewal of the cooperative agreement for FY2022-2023.
• Approved renewal of a lease agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Friends of Oklahoma Music, Inc., for the property located at 401 S. 3rd Street.
• Approved cooperative agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and Museum for the implementation of cultural and tourism development of the greater Muskogee community.
• Approved making the Frontier Rodeo an annual event for the City of Muskogee.
• Approved appointment of Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed to the City of Muskogee Foundation Board, serving a two (2) year term, filling the expired term of former Councilor Evelyn Hibbs, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2024.
• Approved reappointment of Faye Waits to the Muskogee Housing Authority to serve a three (3) year term, beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2025.
• Approved appointing Mark Patel to the Muskogee Tourism Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Shiron Thomas-Ray, beginning August 1, 2022, and expiring July 31, 2027.
After returning from Executive Session, the council approved:
a. Extension of leave granted pursuant to the Family and Medical Leave Act, to City Manager Mike Miller.
b. In the lawsuits styled Darwin England vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-20, Deary Vaughn vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1371, and Elaine Taff vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1410, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, the following city councilors were appointed as mediation representatives: Shirley Hilton-Flanary, Stephanie Jones and Derrick Reed.
