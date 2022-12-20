Muskogee City Council — GLANCE

During a special meeting of the Muskogee City Council on Monday, the following actions were taken:
Approved:
• Preliminary and Final Plats of the Azalea Park Drive Commercial Subdivision, Heartland Surveying, applicant, for commercial development of Olive Garden Restaurant (Lot 1) and Whataburger.
• Muskogee Fire Department to purchase sole-source communication equipment from Motorola using AFG Grant funds, with 10% match from the City of Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.