Muskogee City Council — GLANCE

During a special meeting of the Muskogee City Council on Monday, the following actions were taken:

Approved:

• Preliminary and Final Plats of the Azalea Park Drive Commercial Subdivision, Heartland Surveying, applicant, for commercial development of Olive Garden Restaurant (Lot 1) and Whataburger.

• Muskogee Fire Department to purchase sole-source communication equipment from Motorola using AFG Grant funds, with 10% match from the City of Muskogee.

