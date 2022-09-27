Muskogee City Council — GLANCE

At Monday's regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council, councilors took the following action:
Approved:
• Claims for all City departments August 6, 2022 through September 9, 2022.
• Purchase of a Century FR4124 mobile stage through HGACBuy a local government procurement service, in the amount of $103,303.00, as recommended by Staff and the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Dr. Tim Synar for veterinary services for the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Dr. Tim Synar for veterinary services for animals in the possession of the City.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC., in the amount of $50,915.77, for Project No. 2022011, S. 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line.
• Amendment to the agreement for household chemical waste collection services between the City of Muskogee and Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC., specifically increasing the pricing of pesticide incineration from $1.60 per pound to $5.00 per pound.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance No. 4170-A to rezone approximately 3.70 acres, being more particularly described in the ordinance, from R-1, Single Family Residential to R-5, Mobile Home, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Directing Staff to get more information to bring back an amendment to Ordinance No. 4154-A, codified as Article 23, Specific Use Permits, creating a new zoning classification for commercial medical marijuana businesses.
• Approved Ordinance 4171-A repealing Chapter 54, Offenses andMiscellaneous Provisions, Article IV, Division 3, Panhandling, Including Section 54-152, Registration Required, and Section 54-153, Registration Procedures.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4172-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Amending Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 23, Specific Use Permits, Section 90-23-03, Specific Use Permit List, by adding Day Center/Shelter Facilities, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4173-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 80, Urban Renewal Authority; By Amending Section 80-102, Urban Renewal Authority, Adding Subsection ("I") providing for an Extension of Commissioner Terms in Order to Stagger Vacancies; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4174-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinance, Chapter 2, Administration, Article II, Municipal Government Organization; By Amending Section 2-29, Citizen Participation Guidelines and Rules of Decorum, Modifying Speaking Time limit and Limiting Occasions When Rules May be Suspended; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Approved Resolution No. 2917 amending the City of Muskogee Municipal Budget for FY2022-2023; providing for the appropriation of funds received pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ("Act") into the American Rescue Plan Fund.
• Approved accepting the lowest and best bid from Vance Brothers, for the Northwest Zone Micro-Surfacing Project No. 2022008, in an amount not to exceed $1,578,378.15.
• Approved receipt of $5,000.00 from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG), to be used for Public Works Safety Equipment, Trenching, and Shoring Protection.
• Approved re-purposing the existing City of Muskogee Foundation's Downtown Redevelopment grant to meet updated recommendations for downtown development.
• Approved establishing a committee, comprised of Derrick Reed, Pearline Boyattia-Craig, a designee from OG&E, and a designee of the city manager charged with evaluating and reviewing street lighting needs within the Southwest Corridor of the City.
• Approved amended Professional Services Agreement with Sean McKelvey.
• Approved Establishment of nominating standards and criteria for appointees to City boards, Commissions, and Trusts.
• Approved appointment of Edwyna Synar to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve a four (4) year term, filling the expired term of Chris Condley, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 31, 2026.
• Approved reappointment of D'Elbie Walker to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 31, 2025.
• Approved appointment of Lake Moore to the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board, to serve a five (5) year term beginning October 1, 2022, and ending on September 30, 2027.
• Struck from consideration of appointment of Ashley Lively to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Stacy Alexander, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 31, 2025.
• Approved appointment of Steve Dennis to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.
• After return from Executive Session:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss potential litigation related to the 24th Street Project, Muskogee, Oklahoma. No action necessary at this time.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening an Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled Lois Ivey vs City of Muskogee, in the District Court for Muskogee County Oklahoma, Case No. CV-07-1730. Authorized the city attorney to enter into settlement negotiations.
Commented
