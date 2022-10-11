Muskogee City Council — Glance

At Monday's regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council, councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all City departments September 10, 2022 through September 23, 2022.
• County Commissioners' reappointment of Dr. Fred Ruefer to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve a four (4) year term beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 30, 2026.
• Lowest and best bid from Cook Consulting, LLC., for the John T. Griffin Industrial Park Water and Sewer Extension, Project No. 2022009, in the amount of $1,396,082.
• Accept the Engineering Services Agreement from Cowan Group Engineering, LLC. (CGE), for professional services for plans and specifications to complete the Haskell Pump Station, Project No. 2022021, in the amount of $95,300.
• Resolution No. 2918 Temporarily Suspending Enforcement of City Code 2-62 and City Council Policy 7-1, allowing the purchase of Motor Vehicles following competitive quotes rather than sealed bids, until such time of the adoption of the revised Purchasing Policy and related Ordinance currently being prepared.
REGULAR AGENDA
Approved:
• Installation of an Honorary Street Sign for Jim Paul Blair, located on 3rd Street, to be placed at the corner of Elgin and 3rd Street.
• Amendment to the Contract between the City of Muskogee and Five Star Demolition to extend their demolition contract to June 30, 2023.
• Purchase from James Hodge Ford Muskogee, in the amount of $44,239.00, for the purchase of one (1) 2022 Ford F-150, 4x4 Crew Cab truck for the Fire Department for use by the Fire Marshal, replacing Unit 33.
• Appointment of Ashley Lively to the Wellness Initiative, to serve a four (4) year term, filling the expired term of Julie Watson-Ledbetter beginning October 1, 2022, and ending September 30, 2026.
Following return from executive session, the Council took no action:
a. On negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
Commented
