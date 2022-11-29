Muskogee City Council — Glance

At Monday's regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council, councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Minutes for City Council regular session, Nov. 14, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments Oct. 29 through Nov. 11.
• Purchase of two (2) FAA certified Precision Approach Path Indicator lighting systems from ADB Safegate Americas, LLC, in the amount of $50,441.00, and two (2) FAA certified LED Wind Cone Assemblies from Hali-Brite Inc., in the amount of $8,636.00, for the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport LED Lighting Rehabilitation Project.
• Resolution No. 2923 Declaring the Eligibility of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma to Submit an Application to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Use of Transportation Alternatives Program Funds set forth by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act ("IIJA") for the Cherokee Sidewalk TAPS Grant Project in the City of Muskogee and Authorizing the Mayor of the City of Muskogee to Sign the Application.
• Lowest and best bid from Cook Consulting, LLC, for the Chemical Feed Project No. 2022004, in the amount of $257,059.20.
• Lowest and best bid from Mason Enterprises Group LLC, for the Sewer Plant Chiller in the amount of $77,088.00.
• Appointment of Danny Dunlap to the Airport Board to serve a four (4) year term, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2027, filling the expired term of Dr. Michael Soper.
• Appointment of Diana Newton to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expiring term of Pamela Reeder, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Carlile Roberts to the Airport Board to serve a four (4) year term, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2027, filling the expired term of Robert Allen, Jr.
REGULAR AGENDA
Approved:
• Resolution No. 2926 Declaring the Eligibility of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma to Submit an Application to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Use of Transportation Alternatives Program Funds set forth by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act ("IIJA") for the Coody Creek Trail TAPS Grant Project in the City of Muskogee and Authorizing the Mayor of the City of Muskogee to Sign the Application.
• Appointment of Enrique Gomez to the Wellness Initiative, to serve a four (4) year term, filling the expired term of Kevin Anthis beginning December 1, 2022, and ending November 30, 2026.
• Appointment of Councilor Traci McGee to the Airport Board to serve a two (2) year term, filling the expired term of Mayor Marlon J. Coleman, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending on November 30, 2024.
• Appointment of Alexis Wallace to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Patrick Reeder, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending on November 30, 2025.
After return from Executive Session, the council approved:
• A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 for a second one-time salary adjustment in regards to ARPA funds.
• A MOU with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 for a one-time salary adjustment in regards to ARPA funds.
• A MOU with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 one-time salary adjustment in regards to ARPA funds.
