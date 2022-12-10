Muskogee City Council, Municipal Authority and Redevelopment Authority — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee City Council, Municipal Authority regular meeting; Redevelopment Authority special meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
SPECIAL REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Minutes of October 24, 2022.
• All claims for Muskogee Redevelopment Authority from September 13, 2019 through December 2, 2022.
• Annual report from the Muskogee Tourism Authority to discuss their projects, goals, and activities.
• Report on Civic Center operations and possible needs.
• Appoint a Vice Chair and Secretary/Treasurer of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority in accordance with Resolution No. 2877.
• Establish the 2023 meeting schedule for the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Develop a plan to hold interviews of candidates for the position of Economic Development Director.
• Direction to Staff on possible revisions to the Bylaws of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
CITY COUNCIL
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three (3) minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today's agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council twelve (12) copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments November 12, 2022 through November 25, 2022.
• Lowest and best bid from J&S Construction, for Water Distribution Restrooms, Project No. 2022039, in the amount of $25,000.
• Resolution No. 2924 directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 22 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• Resolution No. 2925 directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 23 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4177-A, to rezone the property addressed as 3701 South York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Residential Agricultural District, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4180-A, an Ordinance Amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, by Amending Chapter 2, Administration, Article IV, Administrative Departments and Offices, Section 2-103, Office of the City Clerk, Adding Repealer, Severability and Setting an Effective Date.
• Ordinance No. 4181-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Amending Chapter 2, Administration, Article II, Municipal Government Organization, Section 2-20, Meetings of the Council, by amending the meeting dates for City Council, and Public Works and Finance Committees, Adding Repealer, Severability and Setting an Effective Date.
• Establish the 2023 meeting schedule for City Council, Public Works, and Finance Committees.
• Authorize Main Street Muskogee to administer the Downtown Redevelopment Grant awarded on behalf of the City of Muskogee Foundation, and further authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement providing for the same.
• Lowest and best bid from Rosscon, LLC, for the Hatbox Event Center Site Improvements, Project No. 2022030, in the amount of $200,590.40
• Final payment to McGuire Brothers Construction Inc., for the Hatbox RV Sewer Project No. 2022007, in the amount of $53,418.30.
•Lowest and best bid from Tecta America Oklahoma, LLC, for the Raw Water Roof Replacement, Project No. 2022035, in the amount of $152,017.43.
• Lowest and best bid from Cook's Consulting, LLC, for the Smith Ferry Road Off Right-of-Way Drainage-Orchard Parkway Culvert, Project No. 2022031, in the amount of $591,615.
•Appointment of Erik Puckett as the Ward 2 Commissioner to the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing James Gulley, to serve a term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2024.
• Approval of the confirmation of the County Commissioners' appointment of Rowdy Fewel to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, filling the unexpired term of Ken Doke, ending August 30, 2024.
• Appointment of Eric Elgin as the Ward 1 Commissioner to the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Joe Pool, to serve a term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2025.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307 B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled, Carlos Sandoval and Karla Sandoval vs. Ross Family Trust, and the City of Muskogee et al., CJ-19-410 Muskogee County District Court, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307 B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss potential litigation related to KW Premier Properties, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss offering additional economic development incentives as a proposal to entice KW Premier Properties to locate their development within the City, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of November 14, 2022.
• MMA Claims for the month ending November 30, 2022.
