Muskogee City Council, Municipal Authority and Redevelopment Authority — Agendas

WHAT: Muskogee Municipal Authority regular meeting; Redevelopment Authority regular meeting; City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
• • •
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of February 27, 2023.
• MMA Claims for the month ending February 28, 2023.
• • •
REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• MRA minutes Regular Session February 27, 2023, and Special Call March 13, 2023.
• Consider approval of MRA claims for February 18, 2023, through March 17, 2023.
• • •
CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
CONSENT AGENDA
• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engagement Letter with Crawford and Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform audit preparation and produce financial statements for the FY2022.
• Bid from FM Construction for the Okmulgee Curb and Ramp Improvements, Project No. 2023001, in the amount of $96,000.
• Appointment of Freida Derrick to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Edwyna Synar, beginning April 1, 2023, and ending March 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Lori Jefferson to the Planning and Zoning Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Leroy Walker, Sr., beginning April 1, 2023, and ending March 31, 2026.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a hearing, discuss, and take necessary action related to an appeal of the findings by the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board (UBCAB) issued on December 28, 2022, that the structure located at 800 South 32nd Street is dilapidated and has become detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the General Public, as to constitute a public nuisance, and/or creates a fire hazard which is dangerous to other property.
• Ordinance No. 4191-A, an ordinance amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 64, Muskogee Management Regulation, Article III, Flood Damage Prevention, Section 64-68, Designation of Floodplain Administrator, Section 64-69, Designation of Floodplain Permit Committee; Duties and Responsibilities.
• Ordinance No. 4192-A, an ordinance amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 2, Administration, Article V, Boards and Commissions, Division 15, Muskogee Wellness Coalition, Section 2-532, amending the language to reflect changes approved by the Muskogee Wellness Initiative Coalition Board.
• Resolution No. 2932 authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan benefits under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the Plan Documents, Summary Plan Descriptions, and Benefit Summary Sheets, as well as, approval of Resolution No. 2932, approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application and required addendums, BCS Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Prime Therapeutics Required Documents, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1, 2023, and authorizing the City Manager, or designee, to execute all necessary documents for renewal and implementation purposes.
• Receive quarterly report from the Muskogee Tourism Authority to discuss their projects, goals and activities, as well as receive an update on the NCJAA Basketball Tournament.
• Receive report from the Muskogee City-County Port Authority regarding their Industrial Development and Workforce Development for 2022/2023.
• Use of $480,000 of City of Muskogee matching grant funds for the Grandview Park Redevelopment Project, to match the Oklahoma Recreation Trail Fund and Land and Water Conservation Fund grants previously received by the City for this project.
• Amendment No. 2, for additional design services, with Planning Design Group, for the Grandview Park Improvements Project, as recommended by Staff.
• Change Order No. 2 to the City Demolition Contract for Five Star Demolition.
• Receive a report on stormwater projects that have been completed, planned, or are in progress.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Jacob Schiller, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
e. Pursuant to Section 307 B.4 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the status of Case No. CV-2022-991, City of Muskogee vs. Jun Green LLC, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
f. Pursuant to Section 307 B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the status of Case No. CV-2022-157, City of Muskogee vs. Ken Black, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
g. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2020-47, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session, including the appointment of a mediation representative(s).
h. Pursuant to Section 307B.3, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the purchase of real property within the Northwest Quadrant of the City, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
i. Pursuant to Section 307 B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statues, consider convening in Executive Session to hold confidential communications between the City Council and its attorneys concerning In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, No. 2804, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, against Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Teva, and Allergan, related to lawsuits against pharmaceutical supply chain participants of opioid prescription drugs, including possible authorization to settle claims and agreements, and consider approval of Resolutions No. 2933, 2934, 2935, 2936, and 2937 in Open Session, and take other necessary action.
j. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager, Mike Miller, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
