WHAT: Muskogee Municipal Authority regular meeting; Redevelopment Authority regular meeting; City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
• • •
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of March 27, 2023.2.
• MMA Claims for the month ending March 31, 2023.
• • •
Redevelopment Authority
Consider:
• Minutes of Special Call February 13, 2023, Regular Session March 27, 2023, and Special Call April 7, 2023.
• MRA claims for March 18, 2023 through April 14, 2023.
• • •
CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
CONSENT AGENDA
• Claims for all City departments March 4, 2023 through March 31, 2023.
• Change Order No. 3 for the Hatbox Event Center Site Improvements, Project No. 2022030, with Rosscon LLC, in the amount of $8,960, to add a concrete slope between trickle channel and building.
• Authorize the City Manager to amend the Muskogee Water System Maintenance Contract and Street Repair Contract between the City of Muskogee and Cook Consulting, LLC, by increasing the not-to-exceed limit to $575,000, from the original amount of $325,000.
• Authorize the City Manager, to amend the Emergency Sewer Repair Contract between the City of Muskogee and Utilicore, to increase the not-to-exceed amount to $400,000 from the original amount of $250,000.
• Amendment to the Muskogee Wellness Bylaws, permitting one (1) member to be a medical professional, removing the Chair and Vice Chair of Turning Point as members, as well as, modifying some of the other members and officers, requiring members to be citizens of Muskogee or residents of Muskogee County, revising the Bylaws to comply with the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, and designating meeting location to be at the Muskogee County Health Department.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a Public Hearing, discuss, and take necessary action related to an appeal of the findings by the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board (UBCAB) issued on December 28, 2022, that the structure located at 800 South 32nd Street is dilapidated and has become detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the General Public, as to constitute a public nuisance, and/or creates a fire hazard which is dangerous to other property.
• Approval of Ordinance No. 4195-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, by amending Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 9, Commercial Districts, Section 90-09-04, Commercial District Design Standards; adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• Ordinance No. 4194-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 9 Commercial Districts, by adding Section 90-09-06, Intermodal Shipping Containers, and by amending Section 90-18-04, Definition, Intermodal Shipping Containers, adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• Ordinance No. 4193-A on the application of Wallace Design (for Cherokee Nation), to rezone property described in the ordinance from Local Commercial (C-1), to Single Family Residential (R-1), and authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Receive report from the Muskogee City-County Port Authority regarding their Industrial Development and Workforce Development for 2022/2023.
• Award a contract to NCC, LLC, in the amount of $159,445.00, for the exterior rehabilitation of (8) structures through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
• Appointment of Marcie Thompson to the Historic Preservation Commission, filling the unexpired term of Jordon Brown, beginning May 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2024.
• Appointment of Mike Martin to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, beginning May 1, 2023, and ending April 30, 2026.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker’s Compensation claim of Brandon Page, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled H & G Paving vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2023-147, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to receive and discuss Staff report, performance and personnel matters, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
