Muskogee City Council, Municipal Authority, Redevelopment Authority — GLANCE

During the regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council, Municipal Authority and Redevelopment Authority meeting the following actions were taken:
Muskogee Municipal Authority
Approved:
• MMA Minutes of December 12, 2022.
• MMA Claims for the month ending December 31, 2022.
Muskogee Redevelopment Authority
Approved:
• Minutes of December 12, 2022.
• Claims for Muskogee Redevelopment Authority from September 13, 2019 through December 2, 2022.
• Claims for Muskogee Redevelopment Authority from December 3, 2022 through January 13, 2023.
• Reviewed and made recommendation on the City of Muskogee's adoption of Ordinance No. 4183-A of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Amending Chapter 74, Taxation, Article VIII, Use Tax, Section 74-237, Economic Development Fund, by adding Section 74-237(c)(1)d; Providing for Repealer and Severability.
• Developed a plan to hold interviews of candidates for the position of Economic Development Director.
City Council
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all City departments November 26, 2022 through December 30, 2022
• Lowest and best bid from Voy Construction for the Senior Station Repair Project, in the amount of $33,094.
• Change order to the Digester Rehabilitation contract at the Waste Water Treatment Plant to include a repair to the recirculation pump for the trickling filter in the additional amount of $65,100.
• Purchase of a new Whirlwind 1 Pure Vacuum Street Sweeper with Single Engine and Dual Side Brooms from J&R Equipment via the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing agreement in the amount $359,900.17.
• Appointment of John Lange to the Airport Board, commencing upon appointment and expiring September 30, 2023, filling the unexpired term of Mike Stewart.
• Accept two (2) grants from the Kirschner Foundation in the amount of $7,500 for the Park Development Fund for new and replacement signage for Honor Heights Papilion and the Arboretum Storywalk Project; and $6,000 for Youth Volunteer Corps, to support the summer staff and transportation for the Camp Bennett Project.
• Apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $2,564.68.
• Purchase security cameras and electronic door access to Public Works building in the amount of $43,381.
• Retire and surplus the Police Department Canine Loki and allow the current handler, Officer Tyler Griffith, to take possession of said canine.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Presentation of Financial Audit for City of Muskogee Foundation for FY2021-2022.
• City will pursue other options instead of authorizing submission of Letters of Intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for FY2023-2024 grant cycle for City projects as follows: a) Senior Station Parking/Jefferson Highway Historical Plaza $30,000; b) Teen Center/YVC Operations $150,000; c) Demolition and Beautification, $300,000 with a $50,000 CIP match; and d) City Attorney Juvenile and Adult Community Service Program $100,000.
Approved:
• Appeal of the finding by the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board issued on December 28, 2022 that the structure located at 2018 W. Shawnee (Royal Inn) is dilapidated and has become detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the general public as to constitute a public nuisance, and/or creates a fire hazard which is dangerous to other property.
• Ordinance No. 4183-A of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Amending Chapter 74, Taxation, Article VIII, Use Tax, Section 74-237, Economic Development Fund, by adding Section 74-237(c)(1)d; Providing for Repealer and Severability.
• Ordinance No. 4184-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 2, Administration, Article III, Purchases and Payments by the City; By amending Section 2-63, When Bidding is Not Required, By Raising the Threshold for When Bidding is Required to $5,000 in a Single Transaction; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Final Payment to Rosscon LLC, in the amount of $7,026.72, for the N. 43rd Street E., 45th Street E., Hancock Road and Chandler Road Intersection Improvements Project No. 2020009.
• Change Order No. 1 for Hatbox Baseball Paving, Project No. 2022023, to Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $8,500 for soft spot repair.
• Staff to remove the traffic signals located at Third Street and Broadway, and Fourth Street and Broadway intersections, replacing them with stop signs.
• Professional Services Retainer Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Dr. Jeremy Ross to provide Medical Oversight to the City of Muskogee Fire Department pursuant to the requirements of Oklahoma Administrative Code 310:641-3-24 for the sum of $2,000 per month.
• City Council Policy 1-12, Sales Tax Rebate for Locally Owned Retail Businesses.
• Amendment to City Council Policy 7-1, Purchasing Manual, revising Section I, to increase purchasing thresholds at the listed approval levels, revising Section II, to add use of P-Cards as an acceptable form of procuring goods and services.
• Appointment of CB Abel to the Airport Board to serve a four (4) year term, beginning February 1, 2023, and ending March 31, 2027, filling the expired term of Monte Wapaha.
• Appointment of Tim Hollifield to the City Facilities Board to serve a five (5) year term, beginning February 1, 2023, and ending January 31, 2028.
• Appointment of Councilor Perline Boyattia-Craig to the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Board (EODD) to fill the unexpired term of former Councilor Ivory Vann, beginning February 1, 2023, and expiring on June 30, 2025.
• Appointment of John Tyler Hammons as the At-Large Commissioner to the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Bob Coburn, to serve a term commencing upon appointment, and expiring August 31, 2023.
• Appointment of James Gulley to the War Memorial Trust Authority to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Andy Simmons, beginning February 1, 2023, and ending January 31, 2027.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Jacob Schiller.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Patrick B. Weldon.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
• Upon return to open session, the council:
a. Authorized the city attorney to settle the Worker's Compensation claim of Jacob Schiller within the parameters set forth in executive session.
b. Authorized the city attorney to settle the Worker's Compensation claim of Patrick B. Weldon within the parameters set forth in executive session.
c. No action taken on the negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
Commented
