WHAT: Muskogee Municipal Authority regular meeting; Redevelopment Authority regular meeting; City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of May 22, 2023, MMA Claims for all City Departments for month ending April 30, 2023.
• Resolution No. 2941 adopting the Muskogee Municipal Authority budget for FY2023-2024, establishing budget amendment authority.
REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Minutes of Special Call MRA February 2, 2023, Regular MRA April 24, 2023, and Special Call MRA April 25, 2023.
• MRA claims for April 15, 2023 through May 12, 2023.
• Accept a letter from the City Manager of the City of Muskogee terminating the contract executed November 8, 2021 between the City of Muskogee and the MRA, which designated the MRA to supervise the Economic Development Program, and waive the ninety (90) day notice requirement for immediate termination of the contract.
• Joint Resolution No. 2945 between the City of Muskogee and the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority (MRA), providing for the transfer of Economic Development funds management and providing for the transfer of the Civic Center Enterprise Fund management from the MRA to the City of Muskogee.
• Resolution No. 2946 amending the Bylaws of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Resolution No. 2944 adopting the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority budget for FY2023-2024, establishing budget amendment authority.
PARKING AUTHORITY
Consider
• Muskogee Parking Authority Minutes of June 13, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2942 adopting the Muskogee Parking Authority budget for FY2023-2024, establishing budget amendment authority.
CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
CONSENT AGENDA
• Claims for all City departments April 1, 2023 through April 28, 2023.
• Resolution No. 2731 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Accept the FY2020-2021 audit performed by Hood and Associates.
• Accept the Engineering Services Agreement from Cowan Group Engineering, LLC (CGE), for Professional Services for Land Survey, Final Design, Bidding and Construction Administration, to complete CDBG Waterline Replacement Project No. 2023008, in the amount of $67,448.
• Change Order No. 1 for Package "C" Waterline Interconnects, Project No. 2022003, with Cook Consulting, in the amount of $166,775.
• Apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $26,000.
• Receive donated funds for the months of January through April 2023, for $20.00 for the City's Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program.
• Muskogee Fire Department to purchase bunker gear in the quantities of (33) coats and (31) pants, from Northern Safety, in the total amount of $108,761.
• Receive donated funds from the Cherokee Nation to be used for the purchase of equipment for the Muskogee Police Department, in the amount of $8,000.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-2-2, Pay Administration.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with SPATCO Energy Solutions to engineer and design a new central fueling station for the City of Muskogee.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with GH2, to design the City of Muskogee Civic Center HVAC Remodel Project, to include removing and replacing the chillers and boilers.
• Discuss changes to the process for Residential Sanitation Cart Service for disabled citizens.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with Clean Earth, for conducting the Household Hazardous Waste Pollutant Collection, Transportation, and Disposal Event for the City of Muskogee.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to reappoint John Barton to the City of Muskogee Foundation Board, serving a six (6) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2029.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to appoint Kim Walton, replacing Perline Boyattia-Craig, to serve a six (6) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2029.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors reappointing Wren Stratton to serve as Board Chair for a one (1) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2024.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a Public Hearing to discuss the City of Muskogee Budget for FY2023-2024.
• Resolution No. 2940 approving the City of Muskogee Budget for FY2023-2024, establishing budget amendment authority.
• Resolution No. 2939 authorizing the continuation of the account fund for the City of Muskogee entitled "Solid Waste Improvements," and designating the manner in which said account shall be operated for the upcoming FY 2023-2024.
• Hold a public hearing, discuss and take any necessary action, related to the finding that the structure located at 2018 W. Shawnee (Royal Inn) is dilapidated and has become unsafe and/or unfit for human occupancy due to its dilapidated condition, and has been condemned by the City of Muskogee.
• Ordinance No. 4196-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 08, Residential Districts, by amending Section 90-08-04, Residential Districts Design Standards; adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• Final Plat for the Sleepy Traveler Addition, brought by Landon & Kasey Holman.
• Preliminary Plat for the Warrior Addition, by Wallace Designs, developed by the Cherokee Nation.
• Authorize the City Manager to issue a letter to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority (MRA) terminating the contract executed November 8, 2021 between the City of Muskogee and the MRA, which designated the MRA to supervise the Economic Development Program, and request that the ninety (90) day notice requirement be waived for immediate termination of the contract.
• Joint Resolution No. 2945 between the City of Muskogee and the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority (MRA), providing for the transfer of Economic Development funds and providing for the transfer of the Civic Center Enterprise Fund from the MRA to the City of Muskogee.
• Amended Ordinance 4198-A, amending Chapter 74, Taxation, Article VIII, Use Tax, by amending Section 74-237, Economic Development Fund, Repealing Section 74-237(g)(1)-(3), removing the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority from managing Economic Development for the City of Muskogee, providing for Repealer, Severability and setting an effective date.
• Appointment of Marcie Thompson to the Historic Preservation Commission, filling the unexpired term of Jordon Brown, beginning May 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2024.
• Muskogee Fire Department to receive two (2) donated Fire Cloak Blankets from Morgan Towing (Stephanie Jones and Nik Morgan), to be used for electric vehicle fires; five (5) donated Statpack medical bags with Oxygen Modules from Mayes Wrecker (Steve Mayes), to replace our current and very outdated medical bags used to carry medical supplies; and five (5) donated Statpack medical bags with Oxygen Modules from Redbeard Towing (Mack Parks), to replace our current and very outdated medical bags used to carry medical supplies.
• Consider the appointment of Patrick Cale as Ward I Councilor, to serve until the next regular election in accordance with City Charter 2:06 filling the vacancy in said Council seat created by the resignation of Stephanie Jones, as Ward I Councilor.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session. (Maggie Eaton)
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session. (Maggie Eaton)
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session. (Maggie Eaton)
d. Pursuant to Section 307 B.3 and D, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the possible sale of city owned property, and take any necessary action in open session. (Mike Miller)
e. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the terms of employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager, Mike Miller
