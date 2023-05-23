Muskogee City Council, Municipal Authority, Redevelopment Authority, Parking Authority, Special call City Council — Glance

At its regular meetings Monday Muskogee City Council members took the following actions:
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Approved:
• MMA Minutes of May 22, 2023, MMA Claims for all City Departments for month ending April 30, 2023.
• Resolution No. 2941 adopting the Muskogee Municipal Authority budget for FY2023-2024, establishing budget amendment authority.
REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Approved:
• Minutes of Special Call MRA February 2, 2023, Regular MRA April 24, 2023, and Special Call MRA April 25, 2023.
• MRA claims for April 15, 2023 through May 12, 2023.
• Resolution No. 2944 adopting the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority budget for FY2023-2024, establishing budget amendment authority.
PARKING AUTHORITY
Consider
• Muskogee Parking Authority Minutes of June 13, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2942 adopting the Muskogee Parking Authority budget for FY2023-2024, establishing budget amendment authority.
CITY COUNCIL
Approved:
CONSENT AGENDA
• Claims for all City departments April 1, 2023 through April 28, 2023.
• Resolution No. 2731 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Accept the FY2020-2021 audit performed by Hood and Associates.
• Accept the Engineering Services Agreement from Cowan Group Engineering, LLC (CGE), for Professional Services for Land Survey, Final Design, Bidding and Construction Administration, to complete CDBG Waterline Replacement Project No. 2023008, in the amount of $67,448.
• Change Order No. 1 for Package "C" Waterline Interconnects, Project No. 2022003, with Cook Consulting, in the amount of $166,775.
• Apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $26,000.
• Receive donated funds for the months of January through April 2023, for $20.00 for the City's Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program.
• Muskogee Fire Department to purchase bunker gear in the quantities of (33) coats and (31) pants, from Northern Safety, in the total amount of $108,761.
• Receive donated funds from the Cherokee Nation to be used for the purchase of equipment for the Muskogee Police Department, in the amount of $8,000.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-2-2, Pay Administration.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with SPATCO Energy Solutions to engineer and design a new central fueling station for the City of Muskogee.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with GH2, to design the City of Muskogee Civic Center HVAC Remodel Project, to include removing and replacing the chillers and boilers.
• Discuss changes to the process for Residential Sanitation Cart Service for disabled citizens.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with Clean Earth, for conducting the Household Hazardous Waste Pollutant Collection, Transportation, and Disposal Event for the City of Muskogee.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to reappoint John Barton to the City of Muskogee Foundation Board, serving a six (6) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2029.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to appoint Kim Walton, replacing Perline Boyattia-Craig, to serve a six (6) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2029.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors reappointing Wren Stratton to serve as Board Chair for a one (1) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2024.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Resolution No. 2940 approving the City of Muskogee Budget for FY2023-2024, establishing budget amendment authority.
• Resolution No. 2939 authorizing the continuation of the account fund for the City of Muskogee entitled "Solid Waste Improvements," and designating the manner in which said account shall be operated for the upcoming FY 2023-2024.
• Hold a public hearing, discuss and take any necessary action, related to the finding that the structure located at 2018 W. Shawnee (Royal Inn) is dilapidated and has become unsafe and/or unfit for human occupancy due to its dilapidated condition, and has been condemned by the City of Muskogee.
• Ordinance No. 4196-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 08, Residential Districts, by amending Section 90-08-04, Residential Districts Design Standards; adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• Final Plat for the Sleepy Traveler Addition, brought by Landon & Kasey Holman.
• Preliminary Plat for the Warrior Addition, by Wallace Designs, developed by the Cherokee Nation.
• Appointment of Marcie Thompson to the Historic Preservation Commission, filling the unexpired term of Jordon Brown, beginning May 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2024.
• Muskogee Fire Department to receive two (2) donated Fire Cloak Blankets from Morgan Towing (Stephanie Jones and Nik Morgan), to be used for electric vehicle fires; five (5) donated Statpack medical bags with Oxygen Modules from Mayes Wrecker (Steve Mayes), to replace our current and very outdated medical bags used to carry medical supplies; and five (5) donated Statpack medical bags with Oxygen Modules from Redbeard Towing (Mack Parks), to replace our current and very outdated medical bags used to carry medical supplies.
• Appointment of Patrick Cale as Ward I Councilor, to serve until the next regular election in accordance with City Charter 2:06 filling the vacancy in said Council seat created by the resignation of Stephanie Jones, as Ward I Councilor.
• Authorize city manager to negotiate a contract on the sale of city owned property.
Took no action:
• Negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
• Negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
• Negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
• Terms of employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager, Mike Miller.
SPECIAL CALL CiTY COUNCIL
• Presentation and discussion of potential General Obligation Bond program for Fall 2023 election, provide direction to staff.
Commented
