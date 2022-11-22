Muskogee City Council, Public Works and Finance committees — Glance

During a regular meeting Monday of the Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 7.
• Resolution No. 2923 Declaring the Eligibility of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma to Submit an Application to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Use of Transportation Alternatives Program Funds set forth by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act ("IIJA") for the Cherokee Sidewalk TAPS Grant Project in the City of Muskogee and Authorizing the Mayor of the City of Muskogee to Sign the Application.
• Lowest and best bid from Cook Consulting, LLC, for the Chemical Feed Project No. 2022004, in the amount of $257,059.20.
• Lowest and best bid from Mason Enterprises Group LLC, for the Sewer Plant Chiller in the amount of $77,088.
• Appointment of Danny Dunlap to the Airport Board to serve a four (4) year term, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2027, filling the expired term of Dr. Michael Soper.
• Appointment of Diana Newton to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expiring term of Pamela Reeder, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Carlile Roberts to the Airport Board to serve a four (4) year term, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2027, filling the expired term of Robert Allen, Jr.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of Nov.7, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments October 29, 2022 through November 11, 2022.
• Purchase of two (2) FAA certified Precision Approach Path Indicator lighting systems from ADB Safegate Americas, LLC, in the amount of $50,441.00, and two (2) FAA certified LED Wind Cone Assemblies from Hali-Brite Inc., in the amount of $8,636.00, for the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport LED Lighting Rehabilitation Project.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
Approved:
• Resolution No. 2922, Amending the City of Muskogee municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 providing for the transfer of excess general fund revenue from fiscal year 2021-2022 into the Stabilization Account and Special Project Fund in accordance with City Code 2-552; Providing for the transfer of funds from General Fund to swim & fitness Enterprise Fund; Providing for the transfer of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act fund to the Health Insurance fund; Providing for the payment of employee premium pay from the American Rescue Plan Act Fund; Providing transfer authority.
• After returning from Executive Session, the council agreed to make a settlement offer to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
