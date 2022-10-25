Muskogee City Council regular meeting and Redevelopment Authority special meeting — GLANCE

At Monday's regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council, councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all City departments September 24, 2022, through October 7, 2022.
• Purchase of 4G Modems to be used for lift stations, as a sole source, from Automatic Engineering in the amount of $52,535.
• Olsson Agreement Amendment No. 3 between the City of Muskogee and Olsson, Inc., providing for professional services for roadway improvements for Smith Ferry Road.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, for Muskogee Wastewater System Improvements Interpak Extension Project No. 2021017, in the amount of $77,614.90.
• Resolution No. 2919 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges for additional polycarts as per attached document.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Return to Planning Commission a request by Daisy Paisley Flower, LLC, applicant, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-1, Local Commercial District, more specifically, a property located at 1601 E. Okmulgee Street for items in possible violations of statutes.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4115-A Amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article VI, Refuse Collection; Section 82-735, Definitions; Section 82-742, Collection Carts; Owner Responsibility; Section 82-744, Extra Collectible Solid Waste; Unlawful Possession of Carts; Termination of Service; Section 82-747, Return Pick-Ups; Section 82-748, Syringe Disposal; Section 82-749, Collection Of Charges Guidelines; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Approved submitting an application for an Economic Development Administration Grant to be used for a Muskogee Medical District, encompassing approximately 75 acres within the Southwest zone of the City.
• Approved giving direction to staff on proposed amendments to Ordinance No. 4154-A, relating to Specific Use Permits.
• Approved applying matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $6,400.
• Approved purchasing security cameras, servers, software, and installation from Digi Security Systems off State Contract for three facilities: Animal Shelter, Swim and Fitness Center, and Fleet Central Garage in the total amount of $88,758.56.
• Approved Interlocal Agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Board of County Commissioners for Muskogee County, for water and sewer improvements in the John T. Griffin Industrial park, in the amount of $651,800.
• Took no action after receiving report and discuss proposed changes to City Council Policy 7-1 and accompanying Purchasing Manual, and provide direction to Staff.
• Approved correcting the staggering of terms for commissioners of the Urban Renewal Authority as follows: Ward 4 term commencing upon appointment and expiring on August 31, 2025; Ward 3 term commencing upon appointment and expiring on August 31, 2025; Ward 2 term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2024; Ward 1 term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2025; and, At-Large term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2023.
• Approve amending Council Policy 1-11, entitled, "Providing a Category of Actual and Necessary Expenses Deemed Approved in Advance for City Council Members, and Procedures for Presentation and Reimbursement of Claims," to permit Council members to elect to receive a monthly cell stipend.
• Approved appointment of Lori Thompson to the Street Improvement Advisory Board, filling the unexpired term of David Jones, beginning October 1, 2022, and ending on September 30, 2025.
• Authorized City Attorney to negotiate settlement for pending tort claim of Carolyn and Kobe Green and file friendly suit to settle claim.
After returning from Executive Session to open session, the council took no action on the negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
At Monday's special meeting of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, members took the following action:
Approved:
• Minutes of September 8, 2022.
• Developing a plan to review, select, and conduct interviews of candidates for the position of Economic Development Director.
After returning from Executive Session to open session, the Authority:
• Authorized staff to entice developer including the possibility of developing a proposal to entice a business to relocate to the City within the Urban Renewal Project Area in the Northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee.
• Directed staff to communicate with proposed housing developer within the Urban Renewal Project Area in the Northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee to obtain additional information needed to determine the scope of the proposal.
