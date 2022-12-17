Muskogee City Council Special Meeting — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee City Council Special Meeting.
WHEN: Noon Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Approval of the Preliminary and Final Plats of the Azalea Park Drive Commercial Subdivision, Heartland Surveying, applicant, for commercial development of Olive Garden Restaurant (Lot 1) and Whataburger.
• Approval for Muskogee Fire Department to purchase sole-source communication equipment from Motorola using AFG Grant funds, with 10% match from the City of Muskogee.
