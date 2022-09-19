Muskogee Commissioners Issue burn ban

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 3:41 pm
Burn ban
Muskogee County Commissioners issued an emergency 14-day burn ban, effective through Oct. 2.
The burn ban was issued Monday morning at the regular commission meeting. The decision was at the request of volunteer fire departments within the county.
