WASHINGTON — Sequoyah Staffing Agency of Muskogee has won a $210,600 federal contract from the Department of Health and Human Services Indian Health Service, Aberdeen, South Dakota, for Pediatric Physician Services.
Muskogee company wins federal contract
- Submitted by Targeted News Service
