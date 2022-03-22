WASHINGTON — C-A Native Constructors of Muskogee won a federal contract award for $1,948,884 from the Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, Lakewood, Colorado, for Blackgum Landing Road.
Muskogee contractor wins $1,948,884 federal contract
- Submitted by Targeted News Service
63, Phone Operator for AT&T, passed Thursday, 03/17/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Thursday, 03/24/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home
72, retired secretary, passed away on Saturday, 03/19/2022. Service info: 10AM, Thursday, 03/24/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
Herbert King Kenney, 74, of Cape Coral, Florida died on March 10th, 2022. A true "Okie from Muskogee" he was born November, 6th 1947 to his parents Carl Frederick Kenney and Lillian King Kenney. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane Blinn Kenney, their 3 children and 4 grandch…
Adair, Robin Jane, 74, retired trust officer assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic
