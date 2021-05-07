Muskogee County and the counties surrounding it are in Region 4, the East Central part of the state.
COVID-19 Cases 449,648
New Cases 234
New Cases 7 day Average 192
Active Cases 1,855
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,327
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)
Region 2 (NE) 7 (3)
Region 3 (SW) 11 (2)
Region 4 (EC) 3 (2)
Region 5 (SE) 5 (4)
Region 6 (Central) 12 (7)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 61 (24)
Region 8 (OKC) 77 (26)
Total 178 (69)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 7 (2)
Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)
Tribal Facilities 5 (1)
Other Facilities Total 12 (3)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 7.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
