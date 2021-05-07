Map
jeffw

Muskogee County and the counties surrounding it are in Region 4, the East Central part of the state.

COVID-19 Cases 449,648

New Cases 234

New Cases 7 day Average 192

Active Cases 1,855

CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,327

Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facilities/Location*

Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations

Cases (ICU)

Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)

Region 2 (NE) 7 (3)

Region 3 (SW) 11 (2)

Region 4 (EC) 3 (2)

Region 5 (SE) 5 (4)

Region 6 (Central) 12 (7)

Region 7 (Tulsa) 61 (24)

Region 8 (OKC) 77 (26)

Total 178 (69)

Other Types of Facilities

Focus Facilities 7 (2)

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)

Tribal Facilities 5 (1)

Other Facilities Total 12 (3)

Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 7.

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you