Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the Aug. 29, 2022 regular meeting.

• Approval for an expenditure from the ARPA Account for the District 2 purchase of 4 tanker cars to use as drainage pipes.

• Resolution authorizing the District 1 Commissioner to sign and execute the Community Facilities Grant Agreement in the amount of $50,000.

• Sheriff’s Office purchase of a 2020 Police Interceptor in the amount of $25,000.

• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the Sheriff’s Office purchase of a 2020 Police Interceptor in the amount of $25,000.

• Equipment package for a 2020 Police Interceptor in the amount of $25,000.

• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the Sheriff’s Office purchase of an equipment package for a 2020 Police Interceptor in the amount of $25,000.

• Muskogee County Transit Authority repeater antenna.

• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the purchase of a repeater antenna and equipment by Muskogee County Transit Authority.

• Review of the FY23 budget requests.

