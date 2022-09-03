Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the Aug. 29, 2022 regular meeting.
• Approval for an expenditure from the ARPA Account for the District 2 purchase of 4 tanker cars to use as drainage pipes.
• Resolution authorizing the District 1 Commissioner to sign and execute the Community Facilities Grant Agreement in the amount of $50,000.
• Sheriff’s Office purchase of a 2020 Police Interceptor in the amount of $25,000.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the Sheriff’s Office purchase of a 2020 Police Interceptor in the amount of $25,000.
• Equipment package for a 2020 Police Interceptor in the amount of $25,000.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the Sheriff’s Office purchase of an equipment package for a 2020 Police Interceptor in the amount of $25,000.
• Muskogee County Transit Authority repeater antenna.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the purchase of a repeater antenna and equipment by Muskogee County Transit Authority.
• Review of the FY23 budget requests.
