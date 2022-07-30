Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 21 emergency meeting and July 25 regular meeting.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the District 2 purchase of two tanker cars from The Railroad Yard, to use as drainage pipes.
• Agreement with the City of Muskogee concerning the 2022 Edward R. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program Award.
• Expenditure documentation to pay for desk replacement in the Court Clerk’s Office.
• Annual Report for the FY22 Preservation Fund Account from the District Court Clerk.
• Payment in the amount of $30,000.00 to the Port of Muskogee in support of Economic Development.
• Designation of a road taken into county inventory as Mountain View Dr. at the following location in District 3: The North 10 feet of the South ½ of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 & the South 10 feet of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 & Beginning at the Southwest Corner of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, Thence N81°11’14” W 362.3 N77°19’05” W76.7 N21°40’ 12” E 20 S75°14’53”.
• Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks, LLC for juvenile detention services in Cleveland County.
• Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks, LLC for juvenile detention services in Pottawatomie County.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklatel Communications, Inc. for a road bore on Wainwright Road and Sarah Street in Wainwright.
• Bids: Generator for Braggs Fire Department, Bid No. 47. 2 purchase of two tanker cars from The Railroad Yard, to use as drainage pipes.
